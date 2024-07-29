We need action now for residents of Shannonvale

EDITOR – We, as residents of Shannonvale and stakeholders in its future, need action on the long-standing wastewater issue in the park, where our only public amenity for generations to enjoy has been closed off for the last 27 years!

We send this letter for the attention of Uisce Eireann chief executive Niall Gleeson, Cork County Council chief executive Moira Murrell, Minister of Housing, Local Government & Heritage Darragh O’Brien, and Environmental Protection Agency director general Laura Burke.

We have engaged every TD, every councillor, Ministers, the Environment Protection Agency, Cork County Council representatives, and Uisce Eireann representatives.

Shannonvale Park was included on the 2014-2016 funding round, only for the project to be dropped without consultation with residents. We are in despair at the lack of action from those accountable.

Raw sewage is making its way into the River Argideen unchecked from the park’s septic tank, impacting the water quality of everyone from Clonakilty to Timoleague, Courtmacsherry, Ballinscarthy, Lisavaird, Rathbarry, Tawnies and beyond.There is an overall lack of capacity for wastewater in Clonakilty which will stunt housebuilding in West Cork, a national priority for the government, and especially during peak periods of tourism.

We are looking for leadership, transparency and accountability of this issue, regardless of cost, so that Shannonvale can grow and thrive, so that our children can have a place to play, so that our community can congregate for BBQs and festivals, so we can bathe and enjoy our rivers during the summer months, so that the heart of our village is a source of local pride instead of collective shame.

The future of Shannonvale should be coupled to the advancement of Clonakilty, with links from our park to the new Greenways covering Bandon, Clonakilty, Timoleague, Courtmacsherry and Inchydoney, and without action we will be left behind.

We need change. We need action.

Clean Water Clonakilty

Holly Cairns TD

Michael Collins TD

Christopher O’Sullivan TD

Mayor Joe Carroll

Cllr Noel O’Donovan

Cllr Daniel Sexton

Cllr Isobel Towse

Evie Nevin, Local Labour Party Rep

Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce

Clonakilty Montessori & Creche

Knockskeagh National School

Clonakilty Tidy Towns

Clonakilty RFC

Clonakilty GAA

Clochán Uisce

Clonakilty Golf Club

Warrior Martial Arts

A right to know and a right to Garda safety

EDITOR – Tensions have been growing in Ireland over issues linked to asylum seekers due to misinformation on social media fuelled by far right elements.

There have been claims that there is a lack of consultations with nearby residents and this could have prevented the disgraceful confrontations.

People have a right to know what is happening in their areas but democratic structures must be used to have voices heard instead of rocks and petrol bombs thrown at an gardaí.

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale

Saying that we will not eradicate TB is ‘defeatist’

Editor – The recent TB outbreaks and cattle herds in West Cork were met by defeatist talk of how TB will never be eradicated in Ireland.

Brucellosis has been eradicated in Ireland.

The islands of New Zealand have brought cases down to zero. Ireland is also an island.

The late Joe Walsh, as Agriculture Minister, kept foot and mouth in Ireland to one case. He set up a war cabinet, which met daily. He kept tight controls of cattle movements. There was an amount of pain, but he was successful managing foot and mouth. The industry of managing bovine TB must end.

Michael Hallissey,

Mayfield,

Bandon.

Why are children going to school hungry?

EDITOR – When it comes to politics, I am a strong believer in giving ‘youth’ its opportunity. I also believe Irish politics needs a younger outlook.

I believe far too many politicians have sat in the Houses of the Oireachtas and or at the cabinet table, enjoying the salary, allowances , perks and pension benefits – all of which they are entitled to – but failed to represent the interests of the electorate.I now speak directly to our new Taoiseach, Simon Harris – you represent a younger element of society and I view this positively. You have a wife, pursuing a career in the workforce and young children. Again positive.

Therefore Taoiseach I draw your attention to a recent article in which a well-known and respected school principal in Cork refers to students ‘coming to school hungry everyday’ as parents struggle to make ends meet. My question to the Taoiseach is how can elected allow children go to school hungry?

Ireland sends considerable amounts of aid, regularly, to countries in need and well done for that but how can our Government allow children go to school hungry?

I hope Taoiseach you will request an immediate and urgent review of this.

Michael A Moriarty,

Rochestown.