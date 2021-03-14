Think of the animals

EDITOR – Although dogs top the agenda for the Skibbereen Animal Sanctuary and Rescue Centre, there are horses, donkeys, sheep and the occasional fox and other species as well.

There are a few unusual animals from time to time, such as a seagull with one wing! Animal welfare does not top the list of community awareness, so this letter is an appeal to the public. Compassion is needed! Dogs in particular have been bred to be trusting of humans and most animals do trust us.

As with other small operations, the pressure on funds due to Covid-19 is tremendous. Sadly, many will fail without significant help. Please, if possible, support this worthy cause. The main source of revenue is the trust’s thrift shop on North Street, Skibbereen. Pennies do help!

William DeTuncq,

Cooragurteen,

Ballydehob