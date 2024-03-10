Letters

Surprised by Dunmanway Discussion Group’s stance

March 10th, 2024 6:40 PM

Share this article

EDITOR – Having read that the Dunmanway Discussion Group has asked the Government to recognise the Bandon Valley murders of April 1922 as ‘sectarian acts’ I am wondering has the group been contaminated by outside untruthful influences?

I am also surprised by the group taking the above action, particularly as a number of esteemed historians like Dr Andy Bielenberg, Dr John Borgonovo, Dr Ian dAlton, and Dr Ida Milne have all stated in a letter to The Irish Times that ‘it is incorrect and unhelpful to reduce the reason for the killings to a single motive of sectarianism’.

They also asked in their letter – How could the Government verify beyond any reasonable doubt that this was indeed the case?

Liam Burke, Dunmore, Co Kilkenny.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended