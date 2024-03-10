Surprised by Dunmanway Discussion Group’s stance

EDITOR – Having read that the Dunmanway Discussion Group has asked the Government to recognise the Bandon Valley murders of April 1922 as ‘sectarian acts’ I am wondering has the group been contaminated by outside untruthful influences?

I am also surprised by the group taking the above action, particularly as a number of esteemed historians like Dr Andy Bielenberg, Dr John Borgonovo, Dr Ian dAlton, and Dr Ida Milne have all stated in a letter to The Irish Times that ‘it is incorrect and unhelpful to reduce the reason for the killings to a single motive of sectarianism’.

They also asked in their letter – How could the Government verify beyond any reasonable doubt that this was indeed the case?

Liam Burke, Dunmore, Co Kilkenny.