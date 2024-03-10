Dr Jason and his team have saved hundreds of lives

EDITOR – in Ballinascarthy Hall recently the good people of West Cork gathered to launch a state-of-the-art emergency response vehicle.

West Cork Rapid Response was founded 20 years ago by Dr Jason Van Der Velde and Dr Kearney.

Dr Jason, the paramedics and his team, when they get home from work, turn on their radios and are on-call to answer emergency health cases throughout West Cork.

It is all voluntary and has saved hundreds of lives over the years.

Also voluntary is the major fundraising done by West Cork people to pay for the fourth emergency response vehicle.

Michael Hallissey, Mayfield, Bandon.