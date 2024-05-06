Does government realise how angry people are?

EDITOR – I would like to add my voice to the many calling on the government to reduce vat back down to 9% for the hospitality sector. Our towns are becoming ghost towns because of the closure of cafés and restaurants. Every place I go I hear the same thing about how difficult it is to run a business with so many increased costs, and on the other hand many people complain about how expensive things are.

Something’s got to give, because the public and small businesses are footing all the costs.

One suggestion: how about taxing the large corporations more?

Another: better regulate the energy companies.

And another: implement more effective regulations on housing.

Sinn Féin won the most votes in the last election and as things are progressing currently, this looks set to be the case again. I see some TDs claiming they are standing down at the next election. This is a shameless abdication of duty. If Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil care at all about this country, there is a lot they could do to win back support.

I know that lots of you TDs are landlords and therefore seemingly have little interest in sorting out the housing crisis because of selfish greedy self-interest, but at least pretend to care about the country by enacting some vigorous reforms and policies that do more than pay lip service to the catastrophic situation so many find themselves in. And no, I don’t buy into blaming immigrants, because we all know it is because of disastrous policies, wilful ignorance, and callous indifference that this situation has been brewing for at least two decades.

I really hope our politicians understand how angry and desperate so many people are.

Elizabeth Fleming,

Kilmichael.

Speed bumps should be in more West Cork villages

EDITOR – I recently drove through Durrus and was so impressed that speed bumps have been installed to slow down traffic through the village. Why don’t we have speed bumps in other West Cork villages?

Peter Murphy,

Baltimore.

Clubs need to be mindful of Sunday mass times

EDITOR – It’s very noticeable over the past number of years the number of people attending Church services on the Sabbath day is declining. It’s shameful and indicative of the times we live in. The third commandment clearly states ‘keep holy the sabbath day.’ Our best and our finest are not coming on a regular basis.

The future of Christianity is in the hands of our young people and if they are not instructed in Christian doctrine the future will be bleak as all will be living for this world and will have no hope for the future.

On an average Sunday, everything seems to rank before the Church services. Matches, training, rowing, Premiership football, TV etc. Local clubs should bear in mind the timing of the local church services. It’s only one hour in the week and that should be kept by all our people.

Recently I have heard of parents desiring that no religion be taught in our schools. What a crazy idea. And now we have a new directive by Dublin Airport Authority banning the blessings of all planes as they now consider it a security risk. I wonder who is behind that idea? Is the long term plan to ban all religious from involvement in our way of life?

If Sunday worship declines further it will be a huge loss to all local communities and the social fabric of our society.

Jeremiah McCarthy,

Tawnies Grove,

Clonakilty.

TikTok Taoiseach should make hay while he can

EDITOR – The Fine Gael political party has a brand-new shiny TikTok leader and the country has a new Taoiseach. Youth has its advantages and disadvantages. Rome was not built in a day. Simon Harris needs to surround himself with more experienced, wiser heads. Nobody doubts he has the energy and vigour for his job. The clock is ticking for the new Taoiseach. He has less than one year before a general election, he should prioritise a small number of things so he can make a difference in that period of time. I recommend the study of the poet WB Yeats’ poem Down by the Salley Gardens to all young people. All things will come in time, and you have time on your side.

Michael Hallissey,

Mayfield,

Bandon.

Author seeking information on Deasys and Donovans

EDITOR – I am a long-standing Cork city-based author pursuing a book about the Deasy clan of Clonakilty, Barryroe, Ballineen, etc, along with other important allied lines like the Donovans and Kirbys. The book will deal a lot with the maritime and smuggling history of West Cork, and the development of Clonakilty and Ring, including the role of the brewery. Tips, thoughts, and historic letters etc are eagerly sought at [email protected].

David Monagan,

Military Hill,

Cork.