Could wind turbines stop hen harriers settling nearby?

EDITOR – I would like to add my voice to the concerns raised by several groups about hen harrier decline in Ireland.

I live in Carrigdangan, Kilmichael, and the Shehy More hill line that my small holding is part of would have been prime land for hen harriers to expand into.

I am rewilding my land, as is my neighbour, and we’ve seen increases in various species, including birds of prey, in the area. However, there have been wind turbines erected on the hill of Carrigarierk and the turbines, along with the excavated land, gravel, and increased traffic from service vehicles has probably ruined any chance of hen harriers moving into the area.

Reclamation of land in the area by farmers has also decreased appropriate habitat. Hen harriers require appropriate habitat to expand into, should their numbers increase and the reclamation of land for farming and wind turbine development is a real threat.

Currently, a lot of wind turbine development is in the hands of private companies who are not sensitive to such ecological considerations. I think it’s important to remember that we are facing a biodiversity crisis as well as a climate crisis and that we seriously need to regulate wind turbine development in this country to ensure sensitivity to such species going forward as the current situation is suboptimal in this regard.

Many biologists and ecologists etc have highlighted this through their research but, like so often is the case, their concerns have fallen on deaf ears.

We can certainly do better to meet our climate targets while being sensitive to the needs of various vulnerable species, such as the hen harrier.

Elizabeth Fleming,

Kilmichael.

Callout to psoriasis sufferers to take part in new study

EDITOR – I’d be grateful for the opportunity to alert readers who have been diagnosed with the psoriasis skin condition of a new research study that aims to examine their risk of developing arthritis related to psoriasis, or what is known as psoriatic arthritis.

Psoriasis causes flaky, scaly and itchy pink/red patches on the skin and affects more than 11,600 people in Co Cork alone.

For one third of patients, psoriasis can predispose them to developing an associated arthritis, primarily affecting the joints, which causes pain, swelling, stiffness and joint damage. A team of researchers at University College Dublin is undertaking this research study as part of a Europe-wide initiative in conjunction with the University of Oxford.

The current situation is that we don’t know which patients with psoriasis will go on to develop psoriatic arthritis and which will not. Our aim is to better determine which psoriasis patients may develop psoriatic arthritis in order to prevent it before it occurs. It will also inform wider research efforts to diagnose the condition earlier and predict disease progression, as well as in developing new diagnostic tests and personalised therapies to better target it.

Anyone over 18 years who has been diagnosed with psoriasis, except those already diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis, can take part in the study which is completely online.

Participants will be asked to complete a questionnaire every six months about their psoriasis and other medical conditions, any musculoskeletal symptoms arising, treatments they are receiving, and details of their lifestyle. Participants will benefit from ongoing monitoring of their condition, and an early diagnosis of psoriatic arthritis should it arise, while we also hope it will spell the end of the condition for future generations. The research team would like to acknowledge the support provided by the Innovative Medicines Initiative together with AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Pfizer, and UCB, in enabling this research to take place. Readers interested in finding out more about the study can visit www.hpos.study

Prof Oliver FitzGerald,

Consultant rheumatologist,

UCD, Dublin 4.

Referenda will undermine the traditional family unit

EDITOR – I would urge all our people to reject the proposals in the upcoming referenda and vote no. They undermine marriage and the traditional family and the work of a mother in the home. And some of the new proposals are very unclear and could be very damaging to our society. The traditional family unit is the key stone of our society and should not be interfered with to gain popularity for political parties. I cannot understand why there is very little debate on the public news agencies, RTÉ etc about such an important matter that will affect future generations of our people.

Jeremiah McCarthy,

Tawnies Lower,

Clonakilty.

Are we seeing democracy in action or being misled?

EDITOR - A man died in a Russian prison. The EU applied additional sanctions on the president of Russia. Each day hundreds of unarmed men women and children are killed by Israeli Defence Forces – yet no action is taken against the prime minister of Israel. If this is democracy and rule of law as seen by EU, then I suggest we the people are seriously mislead by public representatives.

Michael A Moriarty.

Rochestown,

Cork.