Reader’s Picture of the Week

A gathering of clouds in Castletownbere, one of the largest natural harbours in the world and the largest whitefish port in Ireland. Photo by Blake Hallanan, Rosskerrig, Ahakista.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.