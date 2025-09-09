Out and About in West Cork

The Ilen Rovers U21 men’s team won against Clann na nGael in the Clona Milk Carbery U21C football championship final last Sunday afternoon. Back: Michael Hurley, Aaron O'Driscoll, Benjamin Wycherley, Paddy Collins, Simon O'Shea, Shane Carey (captain), Kyle O'Sullivan, Marcus Adams, Daniel Hurley, Edwin Collins, Kevin O'Driscoll and Tagdh Garrett. Front: Sean Conolly, Muireann Daly (mascot), Oscar Wycherley, Eoin Hickey, Johnny Walsh, Aidan Fahy, Daniel O'Shea, Oisin Cooke, Vincent Keane and Cathal Daly.
James O'Donovan from Drinagh Co-op presenting the trophy to Sophie Scarlett, captain.
The Kilmacabea U15 girls team who won the Drinagh Co-op U15C final on Tuesday night after beating Beara in Kealkil in the final.
Local construction workers Brian Keohane and Brendan Gillen in front of the community restored O’Regan house in Dunderrow which was nearly destroyed by fire. (Photo: John Allen)
Kinsale for Palestine held a protest walk to the Dock beach over the weekend. (Photo: John Allen)
Limerick Lace wedding dress currently on display in the Cork City Museum, an 1800s design by the late Eileen O’Donoghue, which was recently gifted to Carrigaline lace maker Veronica Stuart.
Fionn O'Brien, Joshua Conner and Seamus Walsh-Kemmis having fun floating on the sea to cool themselves down at Schull pier. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Clara Nyhan, Carbery Hunt Pony Club winner of the 60s, being presented with her prizes from Carbery Hunt Pony Club committee member Victor Monaher.
Dara Healy, Nicola Canty, Mairead Healy, Aindrias Moynihan TD, Senator Eileen Lynch, Laura Curtin (Alzheimer Society of Ireland), Ella Healy, Breda O’Connell (Kilmurry Active Retirement) and Martina Ring (Local Vocals).
The Sea Goddess on the mural. Photo courtesy of Cáit O’Neill.
Artist Deirdre Pattwell with the BFC youth group at mural unveiling ceremony. Photo courtesy of Cáit O’Neill.
Tomás O'Buachalla, captain of the Ibane Gaels U21 football team that won the Carbery U21 A championship last Friday night at the Sam Maguire Park in Dunmanway pictured with the sisters of their late mentor Donal Holland, Rosarie, Bridget and Fidelma. (Photo: Martin Walsh
Dorothy Draper from Clonakilty with her dog Bailey at the pet church service at St John the Evangelist, Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Grace McCarthy from Enniskeane and Eoin Donnegan from Ahiohill attended the recent Colaiste Na Tobairthe debs.
The Ballinascarthy U14 camogie team has won two of their championship games versus Na Piarsaigh and St Colums. Back: Neasa Kiernan, Leanne Walsh, Ayla Bishop, Caoimhe Barrett, Leah Buttimer, Aideen Murphy, Sarah Walsh, Beth Jordan, Ruby McCarthy and Sinéad Walsh. Front: Hannah Buttimer, Siobhán McCarthy, Claire Higgins, Keiko Niikura, Sadbh O'Flynn, Aoife O'Driscoll, Éala Pattwell and Odette O'Donovan Forcey.
and on the right is young Tegan Madden of Ballinspittle with her picture of
The Old Head Lighthouse and seascape , pictured with her younger sister Amelia
Josh Hayes whose depiction of the Garettstown Woods was one of the winners of the Ballinspittle Tidy Towns art project. Right; Tegan Madden (beside her younger sister Amelia) of Ballinspittle, whose picture of the Old Head Lighthouse and seascape was also one of the winners. Their art will be displayed in and around the village on the various electricity boxes.
Ahead of her move from the Hudson Valley in New York to live in Clonakilty, Kathleen McAuliffe purchased a bicycle from MTM Cycles in Ashe Street, Clonakilty where she was looked after by the legendary 'Murph' Michael Murphy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Local girl Sofia Aintoi with some flowers at the Friday market in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ellen Crowley, Church Cross (left) and Caroline O'Donovan, Leap met up for a chat in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Doheny junior A team was the winner of the West Cork LGFA D2 final played last Saturday in Bantry against Beara LGFA.
The proceeds from the Feel the Force Festival held in Dunmanway in June were presented to Louise O’Leary (CoAction), Tracy Collins (Dunmanway Boxing Club), and Tom Gray (Our Space West Cork Arch club). At the presentation were Josephine McSweeney, Alina Birleanu, Louise O’Leary, Martina Connolly, Caroline Walsh, Enid Chambers, Caroline and Norzainuri Albakri, Liz Patterson, Judy Kelleher, Jackie Lynch, Cllr Deirdre Kelly, Tom Gray and Catherine Crowley.
At the launch of the Saint Mary's Senior School’s golf classic were Lucy Cahalane, Chloe O'Shea, Eoin Burgoyne, Andrew Healy (joint main sponsor), John Martin, Conor Cahalane (joint main sponsor), Sarah Cahalane, Ann Duggan, Emily Cahalane, Eileen O'Shea, Robyn Burgoyne and Holly Burgoyne.
Cousins Aisling and Ciara Murphy celebrating their Leaving Cert results at Scoil Phobail Bhéara. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Forsa secretaries and caretakers on strike in Bantry: Marian O'Leary, Coomhola NS; Shelly Connolly, Glengariff NS; Melanie O'Sullivan, Dromclough NS (principal); Mary Battenti, Dromclough NS; Lynette O'Donnell, Kealkil NS; Mick Goff, caretaker Scoil Mhuire agus Bharra, Bantry; and Lauren Evans, St Brendan's NS.
At the presentation to winning team, Crowley Fire and Safety, at the Bantry Blues annual golf classic were Flor Murphy (golf club president), Kevin Healy (golf club captain), Liam Crowley (Crowley Fire and Safety) and Coleman Keohane (sponsor).
BISRA personnel and the Bantry Art Exhibition committee; K Barry, Dan O’Leary, Shane Begley, Christine Keck, Mary O'Regan Barsum, Barry Andrews, Anne O'Regan, Annette Sullivan, Richard Butler, and Maria Power. (Photo: Tilly Roberts)
Anna Connolly and her pony Mullaghgloss Rebel were thrilled to win the U12 individual class at the Irish Pony Club eventing championship at Tatterstalls.
Representatives from Bantry Development & Tourism greeted the dignitaries, offering insight into Bantry’s unique blend of history, commerce, and community life. The event was attended by a broad cross-section of Bantry’s stakeholders, including a large contingent from the Bantry Project Group, whose presence underscored the strength of local engagement.
The Tadhg MacCarthaigh G4M&O's recently received a new set of jerseys sponsored by Alan and Suzie Murphy of Alan Murphy Hoof Care. Back: Susan Kingston, Vicky Hurley, Mags Harrington, Siobhan O’Regan, Deirdre Barry, Alan Murphy, Millie Murphy, Eileen McCarthy, Louise O’Sullivan, Julie Kingston and Shelia Lynch. Front: Kate Crowley, Lisa McCarthy, Julie Crowley, Ruby Murphy, Suzie Murphy and Roseanne O’Sullivan.
A family fun day was held on Sunday to raise funds for the Union Hall Community Hall. The Black Field GAA pitch was taken up with all the family races, sack race, egg and spoon race, wheelbarrow race, and tug of war. There were also bouncy castles, raffles, burgers and coffee trailers, something for all the family. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Méabh O’Sullivan starting Trafrask Adrigole School. Mike, Méabh, Deirdre O’Sullivan and baby Donnchadh with grandad Donal O’Sullivan. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Twins Julia (left) and Zuzanna Bialas on their first day at Timoleague National School. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Its first day at school in Scoil Naomh Eltin Kinsale for twins Kate and Allie O’Gorman from Kinsale; triplets Sebastian, Ashton and Hendrix Daly from Kinsale, and twins Sophie and Sean Poland from Kinsale, with their teachers Donna Dowling and Jennifer O’Leary. (Photo: John Allen)
Donal O’Sullivan starting school in Cahermore with his dad Daniel O’Sullivan cheering him on. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Emma McCarthy adding colour on her first day at Barryroe National School. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Emma Manda and her mum Diana and Oscar Dean and his mum Philippa on their first day at school at Bandon Bridge NS. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Teachers and pupils celebrating the amalgamation of St Mary's NS and Ardagh Boys NS in Rosscarbery. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Joe Coughlan and Liam Kearns Pascual enjoying their first day at St Mary's Central School in Enniskeane. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Paddy Flynn, Neela Dineen and Jack Collins having fun on their first day at Darrara National School. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Conor Quinlan enjoying his first day of school at Scoil na mBuachailli. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Tadhg Hurley, Cillian Coppinger, Donogh Coughlan, Jack Lynch and Ollie Lynch enjoying their first day at Scoil Mhuire agus Bharra, Bantry. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Elsie Fahy with her mum Kayleigh Robinson enjoying the Savour the Flavour Food Festival in Skibbereen at the weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Members of the Cork LGFA All-Ireland U-14 champions (left to right): Niamh Doyle, Timoleague, Aoife Harte, Timoleague, Aoife Walsh, Barryroe, Aoibhinn McCarthy, Barryroe and Kate Collins, Barryroe at the Courtmacsherry RNLI Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walks. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Betty Woulfe and Pat O'Grady, South Ring at the Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walks for the Courtmacsherry RNLI. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Maria (left) and Pauline Oramus, Clonakilty took part in the Courtmacsherry RNLI Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walks, they are pictured at Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry against the backdrop of the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat. Photo: Martin Walsh.
From left: Niall and Brendan O'Sullivan from Dunmanway; Isla O'Driscoll from Rossmore. at the Tractor Run; Liam O'Riordan, Ballinora at the Ballygarvan Ag Show. (Photos: Andy Gibson & David Creedon)
Rossmore, West Cork, Ireland. 31st Aug, 2025. A charity tractor run was held today in the West Cork village of Rossmore. Over 100 tractors, cars and trucks signed on for the run, which was held in aid of West Cork Jesters and Critical Care Emergency Response. Checking out the tractors was Isla O'Driscoll from Rossmore. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Rossmore, West Cork, Ireland. 31st Aug, 2025. A charity tractor run was held today in the West Cork village of Rossmore. Over 100 tractors, cars and trucks signed on for the run, which was held in aid of West Cork Jesters and Critical Care Emergency Response. Taking part in the run in their 1973 Zetor 4718 were Niall & Brendan O'Sullivan from Dunmanway. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Above: Colin Murphy with his wife Patricia at the opening of his exhibition, Realist at Cnoc Buí in Union Hall. Sonny Murphy, Clonakilty; Jamie O'Sullivan, Rosscarbery and Jack O'Shea, Clonakilty at the recent FAI Soccer Camp in Clon. (Photos: Anne Minihane & Andy Gibson)
Clonakilty, West Cork, Ireland. 20th Aug, 2025. Clonakilty AFC hosted an FAI Football Camp for girls and boys aged between 6-14 this week. The camps aim to teach children the fundamentals of football whilst having fun. Around 150 kids attended the Clonakilty camp, which runs until Friday. Enjoying the camp were Sonny Murphy, Clonakilty; Jamie O'Sullivan, Rosscarbery and Jack O'Shea, Clonakilty. Picture: Andy Gibson.
David Whyte (chairman, Carbery Board) Christine Crowley (sponsor, Clóna Dairies) and Shane Carey (Ilen Rovers captain) following their win against Clann na nGael in the Clona Milk Carbery U21C football championship final last Sunday afternoon.
Caoimhe Pendred, Lochlann and Tiernan Ferguson showing their support for Palestine at Ilen river in Ballydehob. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Above: Ruben, Batt and Thomas Hegarty, Reesnascreena, at the Rossmore tractor, truck, car and bike run. Below: Schull Tidy Towns volunteers Eamonn Smith and Eleonor McManus. (Photos: Carlos Benlayo & David Patterson)