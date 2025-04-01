Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include an open weekend for the Old Head of Kinsale Lighthouse, a fun run / walk in Kilbrittain, monster bingo in Skibbereen, Glengarriff Theatre Group's night of entertainment and Kilmacsimon's Head of the River.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

Old Head of Kinsale Lighthouse open weekend - Saturday, April 5th and Sunday, April 6th

Don't miss out on the Old Head of Kinsale Lighthouse open weekend!

Due to restoration works scheduled to take place on the Old Head of Kinsale Lighthouse from April to November 2025, there will only be one open weekend this year and it will take place earlier than usual on the first weekend of April.

Shuttle Buses will run from the Old Head Signal Tower to the Old Head Lighthouse throughout both days:

• First Bus at 9:30am

• Last Bus at 5pm

Parking will be available at the Old Head Signal Tower.

No need to pre-book, just show up on the day.

Learn more here.

Kilbrittain Fun Run / Walk for Autism - Saturday, April 5th

Don't miss out on the Kilbrittain Fun Run / Walk for Autism on Saturday, April 5th.

A great way to conclude their Autism Celebration Week, so be sure to join in on the day.

Monster Bingo in aid of Marymount Hospice - Sunday, April 6th

Special monster bingo in aid of Marymount Hospice on Sunday, April 6th at 3pm at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen.

Great prizes to be won on the night with over €1500 in prize money and fantastic raffle prizes.

Glengarriff Theatre Group presents an evening of entertainment - Friday, April 4th and Saturday, April 5th

Glengarriff Theatre Group presents an evening of entertainment with a selection of short plays from 8pm on Friday, April 4th and Saturday, April 5th.

Plays include:

Prose and Cons by Barry Wood from Peninsula Players Theatre

A Mum's Life by Gini Davis from Geri McGann, GTG

Cry for me by Pete Malicki from Rebecca O'Sullivan

A Musical Interlude with Niamh Crowley, Anna McCarthy and Special Guests

The Book Club of Little Witterington - Ater the Fete by Joan Grenning from GTG

Tickets are €15 and are available at gtg.ie or at the door on the night at Glengarriff Community Hall.

Tickets include complimentary tea and coffees.

Kilmacsimon Head of the River - Saturday, April 5th

Why not pop out to Kilmacsimon on Saturday, April 5th to watch their Head of the River event.

Coastal sweep and Coastal scull.

The event takes place from 9am to 5pm.