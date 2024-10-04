Transforming your small outdoor area

THEY say the best things come in small packages, and this is certainly true when it comes to having a small outdoor space.

This article was featured in our Home & Garden Autumn/Winter 2024 supplement – you can read the full supplement here!

A quaint terrace can be just as dramatic as a big, flourishing garden. And the best thing about a smaller space is that it calls for a tidier budget and less maintenance.

When space is at a premium, getting creative can have maximum impact, regardless of the time of year.

There is so much that can be done so you can enjoy a small garden or yard right now even as winter settles in. And the natural follow-on is that if it’s good in winter, it’ll only get better with the weather in spring and summer!

Vertical living

It’s important to make use of all of the areas in a small outdoor space. Sometimes you have to look up to capture the real essence of a garden. An easy way to open up a small area and to create the illusion of space is to go vertical. Drive the eye upwards by adorning your walls and boundaries with plant life and outside accessories. Raised flower beds can transform the look and feel of a small garden, allowing you to introduce greenery without taking up too much space.

Adding different levels will make the garden appear more spacious. If you or someone in your household is of a DIY persuasion, planning and building planters and raised beds can be fantastic winter projects – make slow and steady progress on them over the next few months, with the view to having everything ready to go for spring!

Bright side

When choosing a colour palette for walls and patio tiles, stick to the brighter side of neutral. Brighter shades will instantly open up the space, making it feel bigger almost instantly. Keep to a consistent colour-scheme for a cohesive look that isn’t too cluttered. Matching your garden furniture with the tones of the walls or fences will allow the space to flow seamlessly. Take inspiration from the Hamptons-style of design. The ‘coastal grandma’ aesthetic of white-washed fences and rattan accessories is not only visually pleasing but creates the illusion of space.

If white is too white, opt for softer tones of pale greys or dusty pink for an off-white look that is still full of light.

Bring the inside out

By making your outside space a continuation of your indoor living, a small garden can feel bigger.

This is all about attention to detail and making the most of the space. If possible, connect the two spaces by continuing the flooring from the inside living area through to the patio.

Again, this is the time to start planning any work in this regard. Fine weather in Ireland can be elusive so you really want to be ready to enjoy it at the first signs of light and heat. There’s no point in making rushed, ill-considered decisions about materials, colours, measurements etc when that weather does come about and all you want to do is sit out and enjoy it.

For example, start looking for an Indoor-outdoor porcelain tile for a clean and cohesive look. The decking that you spent all of the past summer wishing you had, start drawing up the details now and it’s a great time to pick up end-of-season bargains on accessories.

Grow your own

If you have ever fancied growing your own vegetables and herbs, don’t let a small space deter you. Not all crops need a big patch to grow and there are plenty that you can grow even now as the weather is getting colder (see Joyce Russell’s article elsewhere in this publication). There is an array of vegetables that can grow just as easily in containers and pots and there are all sorts of small, space-friendly ‘greenhouses’ on the market now which are ideal for small gardens or yards.

Lettuce and salad leaves are ideal for growing in containers as they don’t need a deep root run. They can be grown in shallow pots, in a shady area and will be ready to eat within a few weeks.

Herbs also thrive in pots, window boxes and hanging baskets. These edible treats will shower your garden in the beautiful scent of nature.

Create an optical illusion by planting long grasses or bamboo against a pretty trellis. Ornamental grasses make for wonderful winter garden displays, especially as they tend to keep their shape and look great when covered in frost! Ask at your local garden centre for advice on what grasses are best suited to West Cork.

Cyclomen, Variegated Ivy and Holly Fern are great winter plants and work well in planters, so are ideal in small gardens at this time of year. Cyclomen is particularly special around Christmas time. Other great winter plants include Lamb’s Ear, Creeping Jenny, Dwarf Conifer, Snowdrops, Crocus, Rosemary, Thyme and Sage.

Custom furniture

Ideally adding custom-made built-in furniture such as a corner sofa that makes use of otherwise dead space will create a spacious seating area. It could also have a secondary purpose as a storage container when the weather is inclement. Simply lift the seat/lid to store your cushions and soft furnishings.

Incorporate the well-known design hack of mirrors to create the illusion of space. The reflection of the mirror will instantly double your space and increase light.

This article was featured in our Home & Garden Autumn/Winter 2024 supplement – you can read the full supplement here!