Get in touch with your dark side in 2021

The white-on-white interior trend has always been a favourite and while it will always be a classic look, there could be a ‘moodier’ future ahead according to trends. Dipping your brush into inkier hues will be a real game changer too.

Why? Because anything you put against shades like bottom-of-the-lake greens, browns, greys, blacks and blues actually look and feel grander than they really are.

It doesn’t matter where you live – inky hues will give the space an instant dramatic vibe and add oodles of interest. Remember what I always say – paint is the cheapest and most transformative change you can make to any room.

When you go dark, you suddenly create this vibe that almost exaggerates cosiness; you just want to hunker down and never leave.

Perfecting the dark look is about limiting the colour palette in a room, partnering it with various shades of similar intensity, and then throwing in a punch. There are so many amazing pairings out there, from a brown earthy palette with blush, to inky blue with black and highlighted with gold. Olive and scarlet is another beautiful combo, so too is tangerine with brown.

It’s so much more interesting to play with colour than to keep things bright and white. It makes you grin with delight, adds drama and movement to your space.

