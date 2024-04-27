A dash of colour to catch the eye

YOU can add character and dimension to your space by choosing a trim colour that isn’t white, which is usually the go-to colour that most people choose for their woodtrims, internal doors, architraves, and skirting boards throughout their homes.

Although white is the ‘safe option’, daring to go darker can add a bit of eye-catching drama to your home. Contrast trims are seriously on trend right now and for good reason.

Whilst dark paint on the walls can make a room look and feel smaller, painting your trims in a dark shade isn’t as likely to have the same impact instead, it will add a bit of contrast and help draw the eye to interesting architectural details while allowing the room to continue to feel airy and spacious.

If you are ready to ditch the white and go for a contrasting colour it really is a great way to bring added character to your space and break up all the neutral colours.

It is no surprise that grey and greige shades are a popular choice for interior trims; they are beautifully neutral without being boring.

I chose Farrow & Ball Colour purbeck stone, a strong neutral with a warm grey undertone, for my own internal doors at home in an estate eggshell finish.

