Historic jersey added to collection

A JERSEY from the recent commemoration in Riverstick for the late Denis Barry was added to a unique collection at Cork City Museum.

The chairperson of Kinsale Cultural and Heritage Society, JJ Hurley, Cllr Alan Coleman, and a grand-niece of the late Riverstick patriot, Celine Hyde, also attended the ceremony.

In accepting the presentation of the jersey, curator Dan Breen said: ‘It is important we try to collect as many examples of jerseys that GAA clubs in Cork have used the decade of commemorations to remember local heroes in their areas.

'In time, these will become important objects in their own right.’

He also appealed to individuals or families with collections of historical significance to consider donating them to museums and archives to ensure the essential records are preserved for future generations.