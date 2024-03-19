Heritage Centre staff add 23,000 burial records to online database

MORE than 23,000 burial records from 18 graveyards have been added by Skibbereen Heritage Centre to its online database.

This brings the total number of burial records now available on the Skibbereen Heritage Centre website past 82,700, all of which are available to access free from anywhere in the world.

This latest upload includes graveyards from West and East Cork as well as the Macroom and Carrigaline areas, with some records from North Cork available for the first time too.

The digitisation project at Skibbereen Heritage Centre has been carried on for years and county mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn said it is important work.

‘We have received a phenomenal response to this project, with many people discovering their ancestor’s forgotten final resting place,’ Cllr O’Flynn said.

‘It really means a lot to those researching their Cork ancestry from around the world, and many of these enquiries have brought visitors to the area to visit their ancestral burial ground.’

All of the information is on the Skibbereen Heritage Centre website www.skibbheritage.com, including a map of all the sites covered to date as well as a searchable database.

Skibbereen Heritage Centre staff also produce a series of genealogy podcasts which cover how to search for burial records not included in their database.