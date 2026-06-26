FRONT PAGE FLASHBACK: 23 years ago this week - June 30th edition

THIS is a series where we go back in time to the front page of a certain year.

Check out the front page of The Southern Star from 23 years ago this week when a councillor walked out of a Macroom town council meeting in protest at delays in repairs at a housing estate, Coillte lost a court action against three protesters in Cúil Aodha, and Bantry man Damien O'Donovan won a gold medal in the 100m freestyle swimming event at the Special Olympics.

Did you know it's possible to read past editions of the Southern Star dating all the way back to 1882? Enjoy 136 years of local and national history at your fingertips with a subscription to the Irish News Archives.

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Click on the front page below and zoom in to read these stories.