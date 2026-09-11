BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

End of an era: Workers removing sections of rail track on Bridge Street in Skibbereen (near Baby Hannah’s, where the line crossed the street and continued on through The Cutting) after the closure of the train station in Skibbereen in 1961. (Photo: Michael Minihane, supplied courtesy of Anne Minihane)

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