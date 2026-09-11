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BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

September 11th, 2026 8:25 AM

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image

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End of an era: Workers removing sections of rail track on Bridge Street in Skibbereen (near Baby Hannah’s, where the line crossed the street and continued on through The Cutting) after the closure of the train station in Skibbereen in 1961. (Photo: Michael Minihane, supplied courtesy of Anne Minihane)

READERS: If you want to share your memories, simply send old photos, film or video to: [email protected] or simply call in to our offices where we will scan hard copies of photographs for publication. If you’d like to view past copies of The Southern Star and/or The Skibbereen Eagle, go to www.irishnewsarchive.com or scan the adjoining QR code.

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