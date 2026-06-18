BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Ardagh Boys School 1909. Front row l-r: John Hickey, Froe; Tim Hayes, Ross; Harry Donovan, Downeen; Frank Fitzpatrick, Ross; Mick McDonald, Froe; Sonny Moloney, Ross; Batty Hourihane, Reenascreena; Jeremiah Collins, Ross; John Sugrue, Ross; D Hayes, Rowry; Pat Regan, Ross. Second row l-r: Pat Wycherely, Ross; John Fitzpatrick, Derryduff; Jerh. Dempsey, Droungunna; Batt Harte, Ardagh; J. M Hayes, Ross; H. Jenkinson, Ross; Sonny Flavin, Droumgunna; Paddy Casey, Ross; Florence Collins, Ross and Eugene Daly, Castlesalem. Third row l-r: James McDonald, Froe; Jim Tobin, Derry; George Wycherley, Ross; W. O’Reilly, Ross; Dan Donovan, Barley Hill; Denis Burns, Gullane and Sonny Donovan, Downeen. Third row l-r: Denis Donovan, Downeen; Dan Joe Flavin, Droumgunna; J. J McCarthy (teacher). Back row l-r: Peter Daly Castlesalem; Flor Moloney, Ross; John Harte, Ardagh; Tim John Regan, Ross and Eddie Barry, Ross.

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