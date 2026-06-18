History

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

June 18th, 2026 8:20 AM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image
Ardagh Boys School 1909. Front row l-r: John Hickey, Froe; Tim Hayes, Ross; Harry Donovan, Downeen; Frank Fitzpatrick, Ross; Mick McDonald, Froe; Sonny Moloney, Ross; Batty Hourihane, Reenascreena; Jeremiah Collins, Ross; John Sugrue, Ross; D Hayes, Rowry; Pat Regan, Ross. Second row l-r: Pat Wycherely, Ross; John Fitzpatrick, Derryduff; Jerh. Dempsey, Droungunna; Batt Harte, Ardagh; J. M Hayes, Ross; H. Jenkinson, Ross; Sonny Flavin, Droumgunna; Paddy Casey, Ross; Florence Collins, Ross and Eugene Daly, Castlesalem. Third row l-r: James McDonald, Froe; Jim Tobin, Derry; George Wycherley, Ross; W. O’Reilly, Ross; Dan Donovan, Barley Hill; Denis Burns, Gullane and Sonny Donovan, Downeen. Third row l-r: Denis Donovan, Downeen; Dan Joe Flavin, Droumgunna; J. J McCarthy (teacher). Back row l-r: Peter Daly Castlesalem; Flor Moloney, Ross; John Harte, Ardagh; Tim John Regan, Ross and Eddie Barry, Ross.

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Ardagh Boys School 1909. Front row l-r: John Hickey, Froe; Tim Hayes, Ross; Harry Donovan, Downeen; Frank Fitzpatrick, Ross; Mick McDonald, Froe; Sonny Moloney, Ross; Batty Hourihane, Reenascreena; Jeremiah Collins, Ross; John Sugrue, Ross; D Hayes, Rowry; Pat Regan, Ross. Second row l-r: Pat Wycherely, Ross; John Fitzpatrick, Derryduff; Jerh. Dempsey, Droungunna; Batt Harte, Ardagh; J. M Hayes, Ross; H. Jenkinson, Ross; Sonny Flavin, Droumgunna; Paddy Casey, Ross; Florence Collins, Ross and Eugene Daly, Castlesalem. Third row l-r: James McDonald, Froe; Jim Tobin, Derry; George Wycherley, Ross; W. O’Reilly, Ross; Dan Donovan, Barley Hill; Denis Burns, Gullane and Sonny Donovan, Downeen. Third row l-r: Denis Donovan, Downeen; Dan Joe Flavin, Droumgunna; J. J McCarthy (teacher). Back row l-r: Peter Daly Castlesalem; Flor Moloney, Ross; John Harte, Ardagh; Tim John Regan, Ross and Eddie Barry, Ross.

 

READERS: If you want to share your memories, simply send old photos, film or video to: [email protected] or simply call in to our offices where we will scan hard copies of photographs for publication. If you’d like to view past copies of The Southern Star and/or The Skibbereen Eagle, go to www.irishnewsarchive.com

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