BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

This week’s photograph dates back to the 1950s, and comes courtesy of Sarah Attridge. It shows St Fachtna’s Silver Band, Skibbereen on a visit to Killarney in the 1950s. Front from left: Mr Egan (bandmaster) and nephew, JJ Cunningham, T.T. McCarthy, Seamus Davis, Jimmy O’Sullivan, T O’Brien, Wilson O’Sullivan, Pat Nagle, Frank Fahy, John O’Connor, Second row: Fr Tim O’Donovan, Declan Hanley, T O’Driscoll, Isacc Fahy, Jack O’Shea, Jack McCarthy, Liam O’Donovan, Andy McCarthy, Joe O’Sullivan. Back Row: M O’Keeffe, Denis O’Driscoll, Patsy O’Driscoll, Danny Murphy, John Joe Daly, John Minihane, John O’Sullivan, Nealie Cadogan, Denis Davis.

