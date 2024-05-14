Blood cancer information day in city

A BANDON man who is living with blood cancer, multiple myeloma (mm), is urging anyone impacted by the condition to attend an information day later this month.

Donal O’Leary is a board member of Multiple Myeloma Ireland which is holding a patient and family information day in Rochestown Park Hotel on Friday May 24th.

It’s an annual event to provide both patients and their families and care givers with information and support on living with mm and al amyloidosis.

This free event features talks from a variety of medical and healthcare professionals as well as patients who are living well with myeloma.

Donal, who was diagnosed following a routine blood sample in 2016, said it is a great opportunity to hear from experts in the field of multiple myeloma and amyloidosis and meet patients and families living with mm and al amyloidosis.

While multiple myeloma and al amyloidosis both remain incurable conditions, people with these diseases are living longer than ever before, with survival rates tripling and quality of life significantly improving in the last 20 years.

The day will feature a broad range of presentations, covering diagnosis to the latest treatment approaches, self-care, advice on exercise, future treatment strategies and three tailored workshops where attendees can get involved with discussions on stem-cell transplant treatment, amyloidosis diagnosis and treatment, and how to manage your own well-being as a family member or carer.

Colin Hawkins, manager with Shamrock Rovers and former League of Ireland player who was diagnosed with myeloma in January 2023 will speak on his journey through diagnosis and treatment for the disease and how is he now living a full and healthy life.

Dr Oonagh Gilligan, consultant haematologist in Cork University Hospital will discuss the treatments and outlook for patients with al amyloidosis.

Dr Jorge Monge, associate director of the Myeloma Centre in New York will close the day, addressing future treatments for myeloma.

For more see www.multiplemyelomaireland.org.