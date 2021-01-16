New campaign to help us keep active and well

A booklet entitled ‘Keep Cork Active’ is a publication full of tips and tricks on how to stay active at home.

It’s a collaboration between Cork County Council and Cork Sports Partnership and focuses on five main themes: keeping active, staying connected, switching off and being creative, eating well and minding your mood

Building on the ‘In This Together’ initiative launched earlier this year in response to Covid-19, the Council’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign was designed to provide additional supports during Level 5 restrictions but will continue to run throughout the Winter months.

With a focus on keeping well in your community, the campaign offers online courses, connections to support agencies and advice on staying well, both mentally and physically.

Cork county mayor Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, said: ‘Cognisant of the challenges to health and wellbeing presented by Covid-19 restrictions, Cork County Council is providing resources and support to help us all counteract the negative impacts as well as assisting people of all ages to look after their physical and mental health and wellbeing.’

Maurice O’Sullivan, Sport and Marketing Manager with Cork Sports Partnership added: ‘The importance of keeping active during these restrictions cannot be understated and we are delighted to partner with Cork County Council on this campaign to keep the people of Cork moving. As part of this offering, we are delighted to relaunch our Keep Cork Active resource, which contains something for all the family to keep active. We also have a whole range of online programmes and workshops for people of all ages and abilities to get involved in including Disco Fit, Men on the Move and Women on the Move programmes.’

It can be difficult for people that are working from home to switch off. To help people of all ages tap into their creative side, Cork County Council has made a series of free online workshops and resources available, from ‘An Artist by my Side’ crafting workshops to Heritage Colouring books to the Children’s Book Festival from Cork County Library and Arts Service, with a series of podcasts to listen and relax to available on the Council’s website corkcoco.ie