West Cork teacher hits new heights with Everest climb

A SKIBBEREEN teacher is on top of the world after she reached Mount Everest base camp as part of a fundraiser for autistm classes.

Claire Collins, a teacher in St Patrick’s BNS Skibbereen, fulfilled her dream of reaching Everest base camp last month.

Claire from Kilnaclasha, Skibbereen is on career break from the boys’ school and is currently teaching in Dubai.

She and three work colleagues in Dubai flew to Kathmandu on December 8th to begin their nine-day trek, reaching Everest base camp on Friday, December 8th.

Claire, who is teaching in the boys’ school since 2017, took the opportunity to fundraise for the autism classes in St Patrick’s. The school has been planning to install a climbing wall in the gym for their pupils and principal Alan Foley is delighted.

‘When Claire asked if it was okay to fundraise for our autistic classes, I was naturally over the moon. We are so grateful to Claire for her generosity and very proud that she made it to Everest base camp,’ said Alan.

‘Claire has been eager to go travelling for a number of years, but this has been curtailed by Covid.

‘I’m delighted that she’s making the most of her career break by travelling as much as possible. She is also fundraising for our autism classes and has raised over €2,000 already.’

Claire has been keeping in daily contact with fifth class in the school – the last class group that she taught before her career break. She has been sending videos and pictures and answering the boys’ questions.

The school decided to have an activity for each of the nine days that Claire has been on her trek and had a 5.5km walk last Friday around Skibbereen town to mark the day that Claire reached Everest Basecamp.

Anyone who would like to donate to Claire’s cause can do so by searching gofundme. com for ‘autism classes in st patricks’.