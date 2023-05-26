GAA

WATCH: Cork v Louth All-Ireland preview

May 26th, 2023 5:07 PM

By Dylan Mangan

FORMER Cork footballer Haulie O'Sullivan joined the Star Sport Podcast this week to chat about Cork's All-Ireland opener against Louth this weekend.

The Rebels travel up to Pairc Tailteann to face Mickey Harte's Louth in what is a hugely important game for both sides, who will be hoping for a win to boost their chances of qualification to the next round.

