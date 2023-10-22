Inniscarra find extra inspiration to win Mid Cork

INNISCARRA 1-21

AGHABULLOGUE 1-17

(after extra-time)

BY BRENDAN KENNEALLY

IT required 20 minutes extra- time before these two neighbours could be separated in the replay of the Mid Cork Junior B hurling championship final at Cloughduv.

Inniscarra had the better of the opening half and enjoyed a four-point interval advantage. Aghabullogue fought back in the third quarter and the teams were level at 1-11 each at the 40-minute mark before Aghabullogue went in front for the first time.

Back came ‘Scarra with four unanswered points but Aghabullogue rallied again and managed to be level at the full-time whistle.

In extra-time, Inniscarra were the dominant side, leading by two points at the interval and doubling their advantage to four by the end to claim the crown.

It had been a tight game all the way. Points from Aidan O’Mahony, Joe Enright, John Casey, and Dan Murphy had Inniscarra leading by 0-5 to 0-3 by the 13th minute, Mark O’Flynn the sole scorer for Aghabullogue.

A fortuitous goal from long range from Joe Enright was a major boost for the winners at this stage but Aghabullogue got back into contention when Mark O’Flynn lashed a penalty to the net in the 26th minute after Luke Casey was fouled. Inniscarra led by four points at the break, 1-9 to 1-5.

An exchange of points between Flynn and Enright opened the second half, then between Casey and Enright, to maintain a four-point gap between the teams. Aghabullogue then hit a purple patch with five points in a row, three from Flynn and two from Aaron O’Sullivan to go temporarily in front but points from Enright, Michael Burke, and Casey had ‘Scarra back in front and another from Enright put them three clear 1-15 to 1-12 with 10 minutes remaining.

Aghabullogue rallied and points from James Lane, Flynn, and Luke Casey saw the teams level at 1-15 each when the final whistle sounded. Mark O’Flynn put Aghabullogue into the lead in the second minute of extra time but Enright levelled and points from Dan Murphy and Enright had them leading 0-3 to 0-1 at the break.

Enright and Aidan O’Mahony extended the lead on the restart, Odhran O’Connell replied for Aghabullogue but a late point from Dylan O’Sullivan put the outcome beyond doubt for Inniscarra.

Scorers for Inniscarra: J Enright 1-10 (0-6f, 0-1 65), A O’Mahony 0-3 (0- 1f), D Murphy 0-3, J Casey, M Burke 0-2 each, D O’Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: M O’Flynn 1-10 (0-8f), L Casey, A O’Sullivan and O’Connell 0-2 each, J Lane 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: Evan Cunningham: Luke Keogh, Kevin Burke, Seamus Desmond: Jack O’Dwyer, Donal O’Callaghan, Brian Lowney: Michael Burke, Sean McLoughlin: Ardal O’Connell, Joe Enright, John Casey: Dan Murphy, Aidan O’Mahony, Sé O’Donoghue. Subs: Tommy Buckley for J O’Dwyer, Stephen O’Sulllivan for L Keogh, Dylan O’Sullivan for A O’Connell, Alec Roche for S O’Donoghue, Michael Coleman for M Burke.

Aghabullogue: Tadhg Bradley: Aidan Hogan, Aidan Barry-Murphy, Killian Barry-Murphy, Jack Murphy, David Thompson, Niall Buckley: Cian Furey, James Lane: Odhran O’Connell, Paudie Twomey, Ian Barry-Murphy: Mark O’Flynn, Aodhan Healy, Luke Casey. Subs: Aaron O’Sullivan for A Healy inj h/t, Seán O’Sulllivan for P Twomey, Adam Murphy for N Buckley, Ciarán Thompson for K Barry-Murphy inj: Paudie Twomey for M O’Flynn(xt).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan, Éire Óg.