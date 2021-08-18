GAA

Cork beat Galway to claim U20 hurling crown

August 18th, 2021 10:01 PM

By Southern Star Team

Cork players celebrate with the trophy Photo: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Cork U20s are All Ireland hurling champions having overcome Galway in Thurles on Wednesday evening.

The Rebels won on a scoreline of 4-19 to 2-14 at Semple Stadium.

There was plenty of West Cork involvement too with Cathal Wilson of Newcestown starting in goal and Castlehaven's Jack Cahalane, who scored 1-01, also in the starting 15.

Cork will meet Galway again on Saturday in the minor final before the senior hurlers take on Limerick on Sunday as the county bids for an historic hurling hat-trick.

Cork: Cathal Wilson; Eoin Downey, Ethan Twomey, Cormac O'Brien; Kevin Moynihan, Ciaran Joyce, Brian O'Sullivan; Sam Quirke (0-01), Diarmuid Kearney; Jack Cahalane (1-01), Darragh Flynn (1-05, 1-0pen, 4f), Brian Hayes (1-02); Robbie Cotter (0-01), Padraig Power (1-05), Daniel Hogan (0-1).

Subs: Ben Cunningham (0-02) for Kearney (39), Luke Horgan (0-01) for Cotter (48), Micheal Mullins for Hogan (55), Cillian O'Donovan for Moynihan (57), Colm McCarthy for Quirke (59).

Galway: Paddy Rabbitte; Eoin Lawless, Eoghan Geraghty, Christy Brennan; Shane Quirke, Sean Neary, Evan Duggan; Ian McGlynn, Diarmuid Kilcommins; Greg Thomas (0-01), Niall Collins, John Cooney (0-01); Sean McDonagh (0-03, 1’sl), Donal O’Shea (1-07, 7f), Oisin Flannery

Subs: Jason O’Donoghue for McGlynn (29), Gavin Lee (0-02) for N Collins (ht), Liam Collins for Flannery (45), Oisin Salmon for Duggan (47), Alex Connaire (1-00) for Thomas (47).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).

