Ballinora secure three in a row

MID CORK JAHC FINAL

BALLINORA 0-15

DRIPSEY 1-9

BY BRENDAN KENNEALLY

BALLINORA took their ninth Mid Cork title and completed a three-in-a row for their very first time when they defeated Dripsey in the final of the MJK Oils Mid Cork Junior A hurling championship at Cloughduv.

Ballinora were favourites, champions for the past two years and with a much younger team, but Dripsey, relegated to junior ranks this year after competing at intermediate level for 14 years and with many players from their glory years still in action, rose to the challenge and made Ballinora work very hard for victory.

The start was delayed for quarter of an hour by extra-time in the earlier game, and ground conditions remained excellent, it was bitterly cold as the sun disappeared.

Dripsey got off to a fine start with points from Michael O’Riordan and Gary Murphy giving them a two-point lead after five minutes and Ballinora, showing signs of nervousness in attack, had three wides registered before Liam Lyons opened their account with a ninth-minute free after impressive midfielder Tommy Burns had been grounded.

Danny Dineen then set up Kevin Murphy to level and Burns put Ballinora in the lead in the 14th minute after a strong run. Dripsey were matching the champions in most areas, their defence in particular doing well and it was no surprise to see them level again when Michael O’Riordan pointed a free after Mark O’Sullivan was fouled in the 16th minute. Liam Lyons, ace marksman, pointed to ease Ballinora back in front, Eoghan Maher from play brought Dripsey level again in the 20th minute, 0-4 apiece.

The standard of hurling was not great, defences were dominating with Dripsey spirit and courage compensating for a lack of speed. James Keohane put Ballinora back in front, Liam Lyons pointed another free to double their advantage. Michael O’Riordan pointed a free at the other end close the gap to leave Ballinora ahead by the minimum at the break, 0-6 to 0-5, with spectators wishing for a better second half. They got that in the 10 minutes after the break.

A Shane Kingston free immediately on the resumption had extended the Ballinora lead but it was followed immediately by a tremendous goal from Diarmuid O’Riordan, the Dripsey man lashing the sliotar to the net from 10 metres out. Ballinora lost Liam Lyons to injury but replacement free taker Darragh Holmes had the teams level again in the 33rd minute.

Eoghan Maher, placed by Mark O’Sullivan, fired Dripsey back in front, Diarmuid O’Riordan made it 1-7 to 0-8 in the 35th minute and one wondered could there be a surprise in store. Kevin Murphy steadied the ship for the champions with a 39th minute point and Tommy Burns hit a marvellous point for them within a minute to level matters at 0-10 to 1-7. Ballinora had an edge from here to the finish and limited Dripsey to two more points, both in the closing stages.

Shane Kingston pointed a free from the halfway line to get Ballinora back in front in the 41st minute, and then fired over another point from a 20m free two minutes later. Ballinora goalkeeper Barry Crowley dealt capably with a deflection from a Diarmuid O’Riordan free in the 44th minute, Dripsey had two wides they could ill afford and Shane Kingston sent the champions four clear with two more frees in the 52nd and 54th minutes.

Leading by 0-14 to 1-7, Ballinora had one hand on the trophy but they still could not kill off the stubborn resistance of Dripsey with Cathal and Eoin O’Connell and David O’Sullivan unyielding under pressure behind a fine half-back line anchored by John Carey.

When Michael O’Riordan had a point to bring Dripsey back within a single score of Ballinora five minutes from the end of time, the outcome was again uncertain. But a point from a Darragh Holmes free in the 58th minute gave Ballinora breathing space and Michael O’Riordan’s injury-time point for Dripsey was not enough to deny Ballinora three in a row.

Scorers for Ballinora: S Kingston 0-5 (frees), L Lyons 0-3 (f), D Holmes (f), K Murphy and T Burns 0-2 each, J Keohane 0-1 .

Scorers for Dripsey: D O’Riordan 1-1, M O’Riordan 0-6 (0-5f), E Maher 0-2

Ballinora: Barry Crowley: Pat Fitton, James Lordan, Ken Greally: Mike Lordan, Shane Kingston, Neil Lordan: James Byrne, Tommy Burns: Liam Lyons, James Keohane, Danny Dineen: Darragh Holmes, Darragh Corkery, Kevin Murphy. Subs: Conor Quirke for L Lyons inj 35, Tim Forde for Js Lordan inj 45, Andrew O’Sullivan for K Murphy 55, Colin O’Flynn and Ronan Barrow, both on 60.

Dripsey: Aidan Buckley: Cathal O’Connell, David O’Sullivan, Eoin O’Connell: Shane O’Riordan, John Carey, Dean O’Sullivan: Mark O’Connell, Eoghan Maher: Killian Kelleher, Diarmuid O’Riordan, Mark O’Sullivan: Michael O’Riordan, Gary Murphy, Shane Burke. Subs: James Manley for K Kelleher ht, John Buckley for S Burke 50, Colm O’Connell for D O’Sullivan inj 58, John O’Riordan for E O’Connell inj 61.

Referee: Brendan BarryMurphy, Aghabullogue

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Our Star: It would be hard to disagree with the selection of Ballinora’s Shane Kingston as MJK Oils man of the match. The Ballinora centreback made a major contribution in play and from frees. Teammate Tommy Burns also contributed hugely while for Dripsey, John Carey frequently caught the eye.

Star Moment: The tide turned Ballinora’s way when Tommy Burns hit an inspirational point from play in the 40th minute to level the scores and Shane Kingston then struck over a long-range free, quickly followed by another from closer in, to put them in the driving seat facing the last quarter.

Talking point: Ballinora have been Muskerry champions on eight previous occasions but have never made any progress in the county championship. With injuries to Liam Lyons and James Lordan to worry about now, they will be glad to welcome back Alan O’Shea into attack for the clash with Clonakilty.

What’s next? Ballinora meet West Cork champions Clonakilty in the country quarter-final on November 4th/5th. They will need to show improvement on this performance to prevail.