West Cork shines at All-Ireland ploughing

BY GEAROID HOLLAND

THE recently crowned World Reversible Ploughing champion, Jer Coakley retained his All-Ireland title at the competition in Ratheniska last week.

He will go forward to represent Ireland in the World Championships in the Czech Republic in September 2025.

Jer’s victory was one of several impressive displays by West Cork competitors at the national ploughing competition. Noel Nyhan from Ballinspittle took the honours in the Under-28 class.

Ellen Nyhan, Ballinspittle missed out on the overall Farmette Class win by just one point.

Clonakilty’s James Jennings placed second in the Under 21 class while Eugene O’Donovan was the winner in the Novice Reversible Class.

Adrian Grace was a winner in the Loy Class and Padraig Walsh took the overall win in the three-furrow reversible competition.

Stanley Deane took third place in the Intermediate Conventional Class.

Some 244,000 people attended the competition in Co Laois over the three days. Meanwhile local ploughing matches will commence with the Kilbrittain Club due to host their event on September 29th.