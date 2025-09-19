WEST CORK FARMING: West Cork set to welcome Macra National Rally 2025

Over the October bank holiday weekend running from Friday October 24th to Sunday October 26th, Carbery Macra will host 2025 National Rally at the which is the annual nationwide gathering of Macra groups at the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery.

This article was featured in our West Cork Farming 2025 magazine – you can read the full magazine here!

The official opening ceremony takes place on Friday evening, and on Saturday a number of farm tours will take place followed by the conference that afternoon which will include a number of speakers. There will be live music on all three nights of the rally.

Carbery Macra covers the length and breadth of West Cork with clubs in Ballinadee, Ballinascarthy, Bantry, Barryroe, Beara, Caheragh, Clonakilty, Crossmahon-Bandon, Dunmanway, Innishannon, Kilbrittain, Kilmeen and Mizen.

The Southern Star spoke to a number of past and present members of Carbery Macra who all praised the work the organisation does in supporting young people in rural Ireland.

Brian Fenton

Brian Fenton was PRO for the 2009 Macra rally held in Bantry. He initially joined his local Macra club in Innishannon, as some of friends were involved, but says within no time he became fully involved. ‘We were travelling the length and breadth of West Cork taking part in a huge variety of activities.’

After a few years, Brian became involved at committee level including the organising committee for 2009 rally. ‘There were thirteen of us on the committee that time, it was a very enthusiastic committee and the majority of us had been in Macra for up to 10 years, so we had a lot of combined experience plus we had attended other rallies around the country so we knew what to expect.’

Although not currently involved in Macra Brian will be attending the rally in October and says he would encourage all young people thinking of joining Macra to come along to the rally. ‘It’s a great weekend and you get a chance to see what the organisation is about.’

Tom Moyles

Tom Moyles was involved in Carbery Macra for one of the first rallies held in the county in 1974 in Owenahincha.

Organised at a time before there was such a thing as the internet or social media, Tom says the organising committee had to contend with a national postal strike, but he says everyone came together to ensure the rally was a huge success.

‘I was part of the rally committee, it was a joint effort with the national executive of Macra and the Carbery region. We had approximately 400 delegates attending with around 600 non-delegates, and all accommodation throughout the area was completely booked out. The theme that year was ‘land is our greatest resource’ and that still holds true.’

Tom outlined how at that time there were over 80 clubs in Cork county, with twenty-one in the Carbery region. Tom looks back fondly of his time in Macra and is a huge advocate for the organisation.

‘I left school at 17, at that time very few people were doing the leaving cert and for some people who left after national school Macra was in effect their secondary school.’

Katie Hurley

Katie Hurley is a few weeks into her role as PRO for Carbery Macra.

A member of the Caheragh branch she’s recently qualified as a primary school teacher.

Growing up on a farm, Katie joined Macra four years ago but says it’s only the past year she has become more involved.

‘I initially joined to meet new people and try different activities and then I got involved at committee level.’ Recently Katie was crowned Macra Queen of the Castle, ‘that’s something I would never have done before, but I really enjoyed and it was great fun.’

Caheragh currently has 90 members and Katie says there’s something for everyone.

‘There is a huge range of sports and debating activities and social meet ups and also a number of farming based activities, including farm skills courses and stock judging.’

Katie is looking forward to the rally in October. ‘It’s the largest Macra event there is and we’re hoping to see a big crowd at it.’ Whilst there is a specific committee tasked with organising the rally, it will be a case of all hands on deck says Katie for what promises to be a hectic weekend.

‘There will a lot of activities throughout the weekend, and big numbers of people travelling to it and it’s a great opportunity for us to showcase the local area.’

John O’Driscoll

John O’Driscoll has a busy few weeks ahead of him as chair of the national rally committee for Carbery Macra but is looking forward to the challenge.

‘All the big jobs are done now, we’ve finalised the itinerary and we’re really looking forward to the event.’

John joined his local Caheragh Macra club in 2008 while studying in UCD.

‘I became more active from 2012 when I moved home to Drimoleague. I’d recommend Macra to anyone, there’s something for everyone and it gives you the opportunity to try something that you’ve never done before, such as public speaking, debating or sports competitions. You don’t have to be good at it to take part just be up for trying it.’

The upcoming rally is a huge event for the area says John and he encourages everyone to come along to the various events over the weekend.

‘You don’t have to be a member of Macra, everyone is welcome and if anyone is thinking of joining Macra this weekend will give them a good taste of the organisation.

Living in rural Ireland can be isolating for young farmers, Macra is an ideal way to meet like-minded people and there’s even been a good few marriages come from Macra over the years!’