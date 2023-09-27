Two candidates in the hunt to succeed Cullinan as IFA president

TWO candidates remain in the ring for the presidency of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) after nominations for the position closed last week.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe who is acting as national returning officer, confirmed that Francie Gorman from Laois and Martin Stapleton from Limerick are the two seeking to replace Tipperary’s Tim Cullinan.

Cork West IFA chairman Donal O’Donovan and Cork Central chair Conor O’Leary were among those who joined Limerick IFA’s nomination of Martin Stapleton. He was nominated by Limerick IFA and the following county chairs: Thomas Byrne (Wicklow), Conor O’Leary (Cork Central), Pat Leonard (Roscommon), Donal O’Donovan (Cork West) and John Carroll (Louth).

Francie has been nominated by Laois IFA and the following county chairs: Maurice Brady (Cavan), Jim Mulhall (Kilkenny), Pat Walsh (Offaly), Stephen Canavan (Galway) and Baden Powell (Nth Tipperary).

There are two candidates in the contest to take up the deputy presidency, Alice Doyle from Wexford and Pat Murphy from Galway. Alice has been nominated by Wexford IFA and the following county chairs: Conor O’Leary (Cork Central), Jim Mulhall (Kilkenny), Baden Powell (Tipperary North), Joe Sweeney (Donegal), Dermot Ward (Meath).

Pat Murphy was nominated by Galway IFA and the following county chairs: Donal O’Donovan (Cork West), Patrick Walsh (Offaly), Thomas Lane (Clare), Patrick McCormack (Monaghan) and Pat Leonard (Roscommon).

Three regional chairs are up for re-election in Munster, Connacht, and South Leinster. Conor O’Leary from Cork Central has been nominated to run for Munster regional chair, where he will challenge for the role against Mark Connors from Waterford and Francis Foley from Kerry.

Brian said election debates will take place in October. Debates for the regional chairs will also take place in October, with voting on the night of each debate. Members will receive their vote in the post and can either return the vote by post or vote at their branch AGM. The election count will take place on December 12.

‘All our branch officers, county officers and national officers are elected by farmers. The president and deputy president of IFA are elected directly by members. They are truly representative of farmers and they carry a genuine mandate once elected,’ said Brian Rushe.