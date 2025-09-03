Succession planning at Dunmanway clinic

Teagasc’s next West Cork clinic on ‘Transferring the Family Farm’ will be held in The Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway on October 9th this year, and registration is now open for the valuable information session on Eventbrite.

The clinic is designed to help farm families through the succession process, covering all aspects that need to be considered when transferring.

Beginning at 10am, the clinic continues for three hours. Other clinics will be held in Galway in September, and in Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Monaghan in October.

A farm succession plan is essential, and there are complex legal and taxation rules that can be managed easily, but only once there is a plan in place.

The clinic also covers aspects of collaborative farming, pensions, and education.

Over the half-day clinic, people will get the opportunity to talk to professional advisors one-to-one about their own particular farm transfer situation.

Teagasc staff on the day include advisory and education staff, tax specialists, legal experts, and family mediation professionals.

All members of the family are welcome to attend, including parents, children who are interested in farming, and wider family members.

In previous clinics, speakers from Succession Ireland explained how using a mediator can help farming families work together to put a plan in place, while a solicitor spoke about the importance of having a will in place and the role of an executor in the event of the individual’s death.

Other speakers explained the intricacies of the Fair Deal scheme, and state pensions.

The clinic is free to attend, but registration closes on September 10th.

Tickets can be found on the Teagasc website, under ‘Rural Economy’ and ‘Succession and Inheritance’.