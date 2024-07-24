Royal Highland show trip: an all-round hit

CARBERY Macra members have returned from Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh – a trip that marked a significant milestone as travel opportunities resumed for the region.

From the moment of arrival, the atmosphere was electric. The sheer scale of the event, with its array of livestock, sheep shearing, machinery, and stalls, was a sight to behold. Beyond the agricultural aspects, the trip was a chance for members to enjoy the stunning Edinburgh scenery, dance at the Highland Hoolie and have a sing song on the bus home!

Another great social event was the Carbery Macra Summer Social Barbecue at the Southern Bar in Dunmanway on Saturday July 6th, featuring live music by Conor O’Mahony. It was attended by members from all corners of Carbery.

After some years of dormancy, Dunmanway Macra is looking to relaunch, and we encourage interested people to contact [email protected] as it won›t be possible without enthusiastic members to take the lead in relaunching the club. Don’t be shy!

Congratulations to Andrew O’Donovan of Kilmeen Macra and Olive Linehan of Clonakilty for taking part in the Macra National Final of the Puc Fada, Olive was runner-up on the day!

As clubs hold their annual general meetings, I would like to encourage everyone aged between 17-35 to attend and consider taking a role. Macra membership and officer jobs offer numerous benefits, from making friends to enhancing your CV.

Keep an eye on social media for details.