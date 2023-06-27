Farming & Fisheries

Results from this year's Leap Show

June 27th, 2023 4:23 PM

By Southern Star Team

The Leap Show took place on Monday, June 5th in glorious sunshine. (Photo: Leaphorse & pony show)

Here are the results from the recent Leap Show, which took place on Monday, June 5th.

Lightweight Brood Mare; 1st  Patrick O'Sullivan, 2nd  Susan McCarthy

Heavyweight Brood Mare; 1st Jim Kingston, 2nd Paddy McCarthy

Irish Draught Mare; 1st Jim Kingston  

Filly Foal; Patrick O'Sullivan

Champion Foal; Patrick O'Sullivan 

Champion Mare; Jim Kingston 

Reserve Champion Mare; Patrick O'Sullivan 

                                                                                         

2yr old  Filly/Gelding; 1st John Walsh, 2nd Regina Daly, 3rd Trevor Horgan

3yr old Filly/Gelding; 1st Aidan Williamson 

Coloured Class – Led; 1st Trevor Horgan, 2nd Norma Steele, 3rd Deb Lynch 

€1,000 CHAMPION YEARLING; 1st Seamus Lehane, 2nd Aidan Williamson, 3rd & 4th Brian Sheahan, 5th John Crowley

Champion Young Horse; John Walsh

Reserve Champion Young Horse;  Seamus Lehane

 

Ridden  Classes 

Coloured Class; 1st Deb Lynch, 2nd Norma Steele, 3rd Noel Clifford

Champion Coloured; Trevor Horgan

Reserve Champion Coloured; Deb Lynch

 

Heavyweight/Middleweight Hunter

Lightweight Hunter; 1st Deirdre Burchill, 2nd Denis Collins, 3rd Sean Twomey                                            

Small Hunter; 1st Nicola Chambers, 2nd Sean Twomey, 3rd Eimear Collins  

Champion Ridden Hunter;  Deirdre Burchill,

Reserve Champion Ridden Hunter;   Nicola Chambers

Supreme Champion Horse of the Show; John Walsh

 

Open Lead Rein 123cm;  1st Katie Fitzpatrick, 2nd Emily Casey, 3rd Rebecca Jeffery 

Open First ridden; 1st Johnny Collins

Show Hunter Lead Rein; 1st Emily Casey, 2nd Katie Fitzpatrick, 3rd Siun McCarthy

Open 123cm Show Hunter; 1st Johnny Collins

Champion Mini; Johnny Collins

Reserve; Emily Casey

 

Family Pony Class (A); 1st Orla Keane, 2nd Katie O'Rourke, 3rd Ava Casserly

Family Pony Class (B); 1st Emma Travers, 2nd AlianneMcCarthy, 3rd Grace Wycherly

Open 128cm Show pony; 1st Anna Hurley, 2nd Mae Murphy, 3rd Anna Connolly

Open 138cm Show Pony; 1st Emma Travers, 2nd Adam O'Donovan, 3rd Katie O'Rourke

Open 148cm Show Pony; 1st Roinin Adams, 2nd Leila Cummins, 3rd Ellen Clifford

Open 133cm Show Hunter; 1st Niamh O'Reilly, 2nd Anna Connolly, 3rd Mae Murphy

Open 143cm Show Hunter; 1st Noel Clifford, 2nd Orla Keane, 3rd Grace Wycherly

Open 153cm Show Hunter; 1st Kali O'Donovan, 2nd Nicola McKeon, 3rd Eimear Collins

Pure Bred Connemara Ridden; 1st Deirdre Burchill, 2nd Sinead O'Donovan, 3rd Sarah J Sinnott

Champion Ridden Pony;  Deirdre Burchill 

Reserve Champion Ridden Pony; Kali O'Donovan

 

Show Pony Young Stock – 1, 2 or 3yr old; 1st John Dinneen   

Show Hunter Pony, 1, 2 or 3yr old;  1st Sue Perry

Young Stock Champion;  John Dinneen

Reserve Young Stock Champion; Sue Perry

 

Pony Broodmare not exceeding 148cm; 1st Martin O'Sullivan, 2nd Jerry Moloney, 3rd Tony O'Mahony

Foal;  1st  Martin O'Sullivan, 2nd  Tony O'Mahony

Connemara Pure Bred, led; 1st Martin O'Sullivan, 2nd Marie O'Mahony, 3rd Julia White 

 

Welsh, Section A & B, led; 1st Gwen Murphy, 2nd Tim Fitzpatrick, 3rd Eabha Colins

Welsh, Section C & D, led; 1st Jerry Moloney, 2nd Liz Hatton

Welsh, Part Bred, led; 1st John Dinneen 

1,2,3 year old miniature pony/Shetland; 1st Patrick Jones

4 year old & over miniature pony/Shetland; 1st Myles McLoughlin, 2nd Joey Williamson

Champion Miniature pony/Shetland;   Myles McLoughlin

Reserve Champion Miniature pony/Shetland; Joey Williamson

Champion Led Pony;  John Dinneen

Reserve Champion Led Pony; Martin O'Sullivan

SUPREME PONY CHAMPION;   John Dinneen

 

Donkey, any age, to be led; Junior Williamson

 

Driving, Road Car; 1st Owen/Junior Williamson

Driving, Open; Diarmuid Hurley

 

****

