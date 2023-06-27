Results from this year's Leap Show

Here are the results from the recent Leap Show, which took place on Monday, June 5th.
Lightweight Brood Mare; 1st Patrick O'Sullivan, 2nd Susan McCarthy
Heavyweight Brood Mare; 1st Jim Kingston, 2nd Paddy McCarthy
Irish Draught Mare; 1st Jim Kingston
Filly Foal; Patrick O'Sullivan
Champion Foal; Patrick O'Sullivan
Champion Mare; Jim Kingston
Reserve Champion Mare; Patrick O'Sullivan
2yr old Filly/Gelding; 1st John Walsh, 2nd Regina Daly, 3rd Trevor Horgan
3yr old Filly/Gelding; 1st Aidan Williamson
Coloured Class – Led; 1st Trevor Horgan, 2nd Norma Steele, 3rd Deb Lynch
€1,000 CHAMPION YEARLING; 1st Seamus Lehane, 2nd Aidan Williamson, 3rd & 4th Brian Sheahan, 5th John Crowley
Champion Young Horse; John Walsh
Reserve Champion Young Horse; Seamus Lehane
Ridden Classes
Coloured Class; 1st Deb Lynch, 2nd Norma Steele, 3rd Noel Clifford
Champion Coloured; Trevor Horgan
Reserve Champion Coloured; Deb Lynch
Heavyweight/Middleweight Hunter
Lightweight Hunter; 1st Deirdre Burchill, 2nd Denis Collins, 3rd Sean Twomey
Small Hunter; 1st Nicola Chambers, 2nd Sean Twomey, 3rd Eimear Collins
Champion Ridden Hunter; Deirdre Burchill,
Reserve Champion Ridden Hunter; Nicola Chambers
Supreme Champion Horse of the Show; John Walsh
Open Lead Rein 123cm; 1st Katie Fitzpatrick, 2nd Emily Casey, 3rd Rebecca Jeffery
Open First ridden; 1st Johnny Collins
Show Hunter Lead Rein; 1st Emily Casey, 2nd Katie Fitzpatrick, 3rd Siun McCarthy
Open 123cm Show Hunter; 1st Johnny Collins
Champion Mini; Johnny Collins
Reserve; Emily Casey
Family Pony Class (A); 1st Orla Keane, 2nd Katie O'Rourke, 3rd Ava Casserly
Family Pony Class (B); 1st Emma Travers, 2nd AlianneMcCarthy, 3rd Grace Wycherly
Open 128cm Show pony; 1st Anna Hurley, 2nd Mae Murphy, 3rd Anna Connolly
Open 138cm Show Pony; 1st Emma Travers, 2nd Adam O'Donovan, 3rd Katie O'Rourke
Open 148cm Show Pony; 1st Roinin Adams, 2nd Leila Cummins, 3rd Ellen Clifford
Open 133cm Show Hunter; 1st Niamh O'Reilly, 2nd Anna Connolly, 3rd Mae Murphy
Open 143cm Show Hunter; 1st Noel Clifford, 2nd Orla Keane, 3rd Grace Wycherly
Open 153cm Show Hunter; 1st Kali O'Donovan, 2nd Nicola McKeon, 3rd Eimear Collins
Pure Bred Connemara Ridden; 1st Deirdre Burchill, 2nd Sinead O'Donovan, 3rd Sarah J Sinnott
Champion Ridden Pony; Deirdre Burchill
Reserve Champion Ridden Pony; Kali O'Donovan
Show Pony Young Stock – 1, 2 or 3yr old; 1st John Dinneen
Show Hunter Pony, 1, 2 or 3yr old; 1st Sue Perry
Young Stock Champion; John Dinneen
Reserve Young Stock Champion; Sue Perry
Pony Broodmare not exceeding 148cm; 1st Martin O'Sullivan, 2nd Jerry Moloney, 3rd Tony O'Mahony
Foal; 1st Martin O'Sullivan, 2nd Tony O'Mahony
Connemara Pure Bred, led; 1st Martin O'Sullivan, 2nd Marie O'Mahony, 3rd Julia White
Welsh, Section A & B, led; 1st Gwen Murphy, 2nd Tim Fitzpatrick, 3rd Eabha Colins
Welsh, Section C & D, led; 1st Jerry Moloney, 2nd Liz Hatton
Welsh, Part Bred, led; 1st John Dinneen
1,2,3 year old miniature pony/Shetland; 1st Patrick Jones
4 year old & over miniature pony/Shetland; 1st Myles McLoughlin, 2nd Joey Williamson
Champion Miniature pony/Shetland; Myles McLoughlin
Reserve Champion Miniature pony/Shetland; Joey Williamson
Champion Led Pony; John Dinneen
Reserve Champion Led Pony; Martin O'Sullivan
SUPREME PONY CHAMPION; John Dinneen
Donkey, any age, to be led; Junior Williamson
Driving, Road Car; 1st Owen/Junior Williamson
Driving, Open; Diarmuid Hurley