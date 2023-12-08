Research and innovation backbone of farming’s future, says UCC professor

A UNIVERSITY College Cork Professor has highlighted the benefits of research-informed training in sustaining Irish agriculture into the future.

UCC Professor Frank Buckley has reiterated that research and innovation will be the backbone the farming industry. The professor of agricultural science was speaking as several West Cork students were acclaimed for their exception efforts, as the first students graduated from UCC's Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree.

'Research-informed sustainable farming practices can assist farmers in maintaining production and producing sustainably, while increasing profitability. The agri-food industry is changing rapidly, and farmers need to keep pace or risk being left behind,' said Prof Buckley.

'Current debates frame the future of agriculture in a false battle between sustainability and productivity, our graduates are learning it’s not either-or. Training our farmers to work in a more innovative and agile manner is key to ensuring the sector remains a viable career path for future generations.'

The Bachelor of Agricultural Science degrees were conferred recently, with a special awards ceremony held to congratulate exceptional students.

UCC was ranked Ireland’s no.1 university for the study of Agriculture and Forestry in the QS World University Ranking in both 2021 and 2022.