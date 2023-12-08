Farming & Fisheries

Research and innovation backbone of farming’s future, says UCC professor

December 8th, 2023 11:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Dr Mark Waters, ICBF (sponsor) presenting the ICBF Brian Wickham Award to Liam Wall Crookstown, Co Cork, the student with best results in our 4th year module Applied Bovine Genetics and Genomics alongside Prof. Frank Buckley, Professor of Agricultural Science and Academic Director of UCC’s Bachelor of Agricultural Science. Photos O'Gorman Photography.

Share this article

A UNIVERSITY College Cork Professor has highlighted the benefits of research-informed training in sustaining Irish agriculture into the future.

UCC Professor Frank Buckley has reiterated that research and innovation will be the backbone the farming industry. The professor of agricultural science was speaking as several West Cork students were acclaimed for their exception efforts, as the first students graduated from UCC's Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree.

Dr Emer Kennedy, Teagasc, Adam O'Leary, Tirelton, Co Cork receiving the MSD ‘Bovilis #Protect the Future Award' for best student in our Bovine Health, Behavioiur and Welfare 4th year Module from Billy Heffernan, MSD (sponsor).

 

'Research-informed sustainable farming practices can assist farmers in maintaining production and producing sustainably, while increasing profitability. The agri-food industry is changing rapidly, and farmers need to keep pace or risk being left behind,' said Prof Buckley.

'Current debates frame the future of agriculture in a false battle between sustainability and productivity, our graduates are learning it’s not either-or. Training our farmers to work in a more innovative and agile manner is key to ensuring the sector remains a viable career path for future generations.'

Clodagh Forbes, AIB presenting the Best Work Placement Award to Declan Collins, Dunmanway alongside Prof Frank Buckley.

 

The Bachelor of Agricultural Science degrees were conferred recently, with a special awards ceremony held to congratulate exceptional students.

UCC was ranked Ireland’s no.1 university for the study of Agriculture and Forestry in the QS World University Ranking in both 2021 and 2022.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended