‘Red tape is taking the joy out of farming’

Newly-appointed Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan wants to see less bureaucracy for farmers, writes Emma Connolly.

This article was featured in our West Cork Farming magazine – you can read the full magazine here!

LESS red tape to help bring the joy back to farming is a priority for Cork South West FF TD and recently appointed Minister of State with Responsibility for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan, and so, too, is introducing financial rewards for farmers who work to protect biodiversity.

The huge increase in red tape for farmers emerged as a major issue on the canvass trail for the recent general election, said Christopher.

‘I had farmers saying to me that they were making money but that the amount of red tape meant there was zero joy to be had and that has to change,’ he said.

Something else farmers are finding hard to fathom is the criteria needed to apply for grants for slurry storage which Christopher admits doesn’t make sense.

‘You can only apply for slurry storage grants if you already have enough storage on the farm. If you don’t have it, you can’t apply for the grant. It’s maddening, and it’s this sort of red tape that’s frustrating farmers.’

Reducing bureaucracy like this is, he said, part of the programme for government.

‘We have to look at the grant system, work with the EU, but less time is needed spent filling out forms to free up time for the production of food,’ he said.

Succession is another major issue for West Cork’s farm families, he believes.

‘We can’t bury our heads in the sand about that. For sure 9-5 jobs pay substantially more money, that’s a fact, be it in tech or pharma. Farming, as amazing an industry as it is, can find it hard to compete with them. But looking at West Cork, there are 6,000 farmers here, and the dairy sector is doing quite well and beef is doing well so I do think there is a good living to be made from farming,’ he said.

He is also adamant that farmers have to be financially compensated for good environmental practices, and that’s in addition to their Cap payments.

He pointed to the government’s Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund to assist with climate change objectives and nature, water quality and biodiversity issues as being a source for such payments.

‘We do have a biodiversity crisis, we can’t deny that, but it has to be approached in collaboration with the State, farmers, industry and community,’ he said.

Delays in Acres payments is something else that needs to be improved on, he said.

‘Over 50,000 farmers have signed up to the scheme and demonstrated a willingness to protect biodiversity, but if we want to have their goodwill, than we have to ensure payments are made on time,’ he said.

Does the Cork South West Minister of State feel farmers are unfairly scapegoated in the climate conversation?

‘Science points to the agri industry being responsible for 30% of emissions and I’m not one to argue with science, but the agri sector, more than any other, has managed to reduce their emissions the most, so yes, I can see how farmers could be irked, and are finding that hard to take.’

Derogation fears are the other major issue for dairy farmers right now with a decision due from Europe in December.

Ireland has a derogation allowing use of up to 250kg for some farmers but it expires at the end of the year, with new limits for 2026 to be set by the EU.

While canvassing for the recent general election, it emerged as a real doorstep issue with real fear among the dairy farming community.

‘We need to appreciate the challenge this presents as very few countries still have a derogation, but we do have a unique grass-based system which has to be recognised too.

‘Ending derogation will cause most devastation to the smaller farmer, those with 50-70 cows, and it will end that model of sustainable farming that Ireland is famed for,’ he believes.

‘It’s a red line issue for us to ensure derogation doesn’t go below 220, the fight is on but these issues are decided by other nations, they will decide our fate on this, and the hope is that Europe will listen when they see the measures being taken by farmers in areas like improving water quality are effective.’

With the clock ticking, O’Sullivan doesn’t feel like it’s a done deal: ‘I think we can offer farmers a ray of hope.’

Ultimately, he feels that ‘farmers and the environment can co-exist if things are done from the bottom up. By that I mean, we need to listen to them, and design something around them that will benefit biodiversity.’

He also announced recently that his priorities over the coming term include the creation of a new national park in West Cork, saying that it’s time the region got such an amenity, and that it was something he had set his sights on.

‘It’s high time Cork had a national park and I believe West Cork is the best place to deliver this, with the associated economic benefits from tourism, supporting local businesses, hotels, restaurants, shops, whilst assisting in our efforts to protect biodiversity.’

