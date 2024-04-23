O’Sullivan: Fodder Transport Measure should be backdated

FODDER purchased before the start of April should be eligible for the fodder transport measure, Fianna Fáil Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan said.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has announced the introduction of the measure to provide additional assistance to livestock farmers most severely affected by the prolonged exceptional weather conditions. A financial contribution is being provided to offset transport costs of hay, fodder beet, straw and silage for feeding, where this involves a distance of more than 75km. However, forage purchased prior to March 31st is ineligible for the scheme.

‘Some farmers were forward-thinking and purchased in bulk and they are missing out on the fodder transport support,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan, who believes the Department of Agriculture should consider backdating the supports further to February.

Deputy O’Sullivan welcomed fodder supports put in place for tillage farmers who have been so badly affected by the poor weather.

Minister Charlie McConalogue, confirmed on Sunday at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis in Dublin details of a scheme to guarantee €100/ha to all farmers that plant field crops in 2024.

‘I want to help tillage farmers have the confidence to plant in 2024, so I am committing that I will find a mechanism to support any farmer that puts seed in the soil this year,’ said Minister McConalogue.

‘Tillage farmers are fearful, unsure of what or when it will be possible to plant their crops and what it will be possible to yield, as the weather continues to impact.’

The IFA had proposed a five-year tillage survival scheme with an annual payment of €250/ha for commercial tillage farmers to be introduced.

‘Tillage farmers have faced a perfect storm since summer 2023, with falling grain prices; input costs remaining high; loss of rented land; and near incessant rainfall in the period since,’ IFA president Francie Gorman said.

‘The new Taoiseach has pledged to support the sector, but we need to see his words backed by action.

‘There is no question that our tillage sector is fighting for its very future. The government says it wants to have more tillage production and this will only happen if they step up and support growers,’ he said.

Mr Gorman said he would be seeking a meeting with the Taoiseach and the tillage sector would be one of the priorities.

Meanwhile Minister Charlie McConalogue last week said he was pausing all non-essential farm inspections in response to exceptionally long wet conditions.

‘Pushing out the date inspections will give our farmers some relief. Farmers are at their wit’s end, and the pressure is mounting,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.

‘We need to ensure supports are in place to ensure farmers get through this tough time, and I’ll be asking for as many supports as possible,’ said the Clonakilty deputy.