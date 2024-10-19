National Dairy Show ‘place to be’

THE Green Glens Arena in Millstreet will host this year’s National Dairy Show on Friday October 11th and Saturday October 12th.

This will be the 42nd edition of the show, first held in 1982.

Last year’s show saw strong West Cork representation and the Helen family from Clonakilty took home the National Dairy Show Supreme champion crown for its Holstein Eedy Doorman Fame EX93.

‘If you want to stay ahead in the dairy industry, this is the place to be,’ said National Dairy Show director Denis Kiely.

The National Dairy Show also hosts Ireland’s largest specialised dairy trade exhibition,, with more than 120 exhibitors, featuring entries in fields such as AI, animal health, breeding, dairy agritech, milking equipment, robotics, livestock machinery, finance, dairy services, nutrition, soil and land management. This year a ‘Calf Village’ will be part of the show, with displays focusing on nutrition, housing, and vaccination programmes, as well as discussions with experts.

The show has run on a two-day format since 2022, and is open on Friday from 2pm to 10pm and on Saturday from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

‘We’ve always known that the National Dairy Show is an exceptional event, but the response this year has been extraordinary,’ said Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) chief executive Laurence Feeney. See www.nationaldairyshow.com