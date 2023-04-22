Farming & Fisheries

Local schools in the running to be presented with Angus calves

April 22nd, 2023 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

Lucy Teape and Kate Lehan from St Brogan’s College, Bandon at the 2023 Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition sponsored by ABP and Kepak

STUDENTS from three West Cork schools were among those who exhibited at the 2023 Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition at Croke Park. 

The competition, supported by ABP and Kepak, challenges students to rear five Irish Angus calves and learn about the care and attention required to produce quality beef for consumers. 

Kate Connelly, Stephen Kingston and Catherine O’Callaghan from Skibbereen Community School at the 2023 Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition sponsored by ABP and Kepak.
(Photo: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography)

 

Five out of the 35 exhibiting schools, including Sacred Heart, Clonakilty; Skibbereen Community School and St Brogan’s, Bandon, that best demonstrate an understanding of the project along with innovative ideas will be presented with Irish Angus calves at the National Ploughing Championships in September. 

Aine White, Saoirse Welton, Riona Collins and Sinead Walsh from Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty, were also at the competition.

 

The initiative aims to promote the Certified Irish Angus brand while educating students about the care and attention required to produce quality beef for consumers.

Each group also benefits from the proceeds raised through the sale of the animals at the end of the competition. The overall winners also receive a bursary towards further education.

