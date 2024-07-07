Leap crew on track to restore David Brown in just 24 hours

A TRACTOR that had remained unused and unloved for years will be restored to its former glory over a 24-hour period as part of the Kilmacabea Family Festival, which takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The 1963 vintage David Brown 990 tractor will be worked on in a cordoned off space outside Ger’s Diner from 8am until 8pm on Saturday and over the same 12-hour time span on Sunday to bring it back to life.

It’s just one of the side-show attractions during what promises to be a great weekend of events.

The plan is to have it fully restored, painted and in good working order before the clock counts down on Sunday evening.

Among those ready to ‘rev up’ the David Brown are Des Murphy, Diarmuid French, Denis O’Donovan and Kevin O’Brien.

Meanwhile, another group will complete a similar challenge on the day, restoring a motorbike to optimal condition. The team plan to have the tractor ready in time for the Leap Revved Up Day on the Bank Holiday Monday, which will involve a tractor, truck and car road run leaving the GAA grounds at 12.20pm.

After three hugely successful fundraising events to raise the €300,000-plus needed for a new Astro Turf, Kilmacabea GAA club believe this year’s fundraiser will bring large crowds to the village and, in that regard, they thought of everything.

There will be lots of family entertainment, a fabulous raffle, live music throughout the day, and plenty of food trucks to satisfy people’s appetites.

Tickets, priced €10, will also be sold throughout the weekend with the lucky first prize winner getting to take home the reconditioned David Brown tractor.