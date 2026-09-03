ICSA call for action over potential fodder crisis

By Kieran O’Mahony

ICSA President Sean McNamara has said farmers need action now as the pressure from the prolonged weather continues to build.

‘We went into a meeting convened by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon to spell out what is happening on farms and to discuss practical measures to deal with what is coming. We came away very disappointed that there are no concrete measures being put in place,’ he said. Mr McNamara said it was not good enough to simply monitor the situation. ‘Farmers can already see where this is heading. Winter reserves are being raided and costs are mounting. The Minister said that any additional supports will be considered when the full picture is available and in the context of Budget 2027. That is too late. Farmers are carrying these extra costs and we need practical measures and financial support now.’ He added that there are measures that could be taken immediately to increase fodder supplies.

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‘We need to be allowed to cut riparian areas before September 1st and the deadline for using chemical fertiliser must be extended on a once-off basis. We also need to grow what we can now. Farmers need support for seed to get fast-growing forage crops into the ground and we need a plan to get grain and fodder moving to farms that need it, or are going to need it.’ Mr McNamara said there was no need to wait for the Teagasc fodder survey before planning for the winter and spring. 'We already know enough to start planning. Farmers are using winter fodder now that could leave a much bigger problem in spring. Farmers have told us what they need and we brought that to the Minister. We now need action. Monitoring will not put fodder in a shed or pay the bills on a farm'.