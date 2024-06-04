Date set for Macra Carbery agm

MARK your calendars! The Macra Carbery agm is set to take place in Ballinscarthy Hall on Tuesday, June 18th at 8pm. All members are welcome to attend.

There’s exciting news for agricultural enthusiasts with entries are now open for the Carbery Macra farm skills competition at the Clonakilty Show on Sunday, June 9th. Teams of three will compete in three challenging tasks: tractor teamwork, farming knowledge, and stock proof fencing.

To participate, sign up by emailing [email protected] by Wednesday, June 5th.

Meanwhile sports fans should not miss the Puc Fada competition scheduled for June 7th. The exact time and venue will be announced soon, so stay tuned for updates.

Lastly, our diary stock judging event is on the horizon. The date and venue are yet to be confirmed, keep an eye on Carbery social media as details become available.