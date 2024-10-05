Competition captures beauty in hedgerows

A COMPETITION to show some of our beautiful hedgerows has been launched by environmental group Hedgerows Ireland and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association.

The Hedgerow Photography Competition is open to the public and simply involves submitting a photo that highlights some aspect of our late summer/autumn hedgerows. Entries are now being encouraged from West Cork.

‘This could be of a length of hedgerow showing off its shape and overall appearance, or a photo of a plant, bird, mammal, insect, or some other feature which illustrates hedgerow wildlife,’ said Alan Moore of Hedgerows Ireland. ‘Your photo could be a composite of different images in one single picture... We are excited to see what catches your eye!’

There are two categories, under-18’s (parental consent needed), and over-18s, with three prizes in each category: First prize €500, Second prize €250, and Third prize €125.

‘The vast majority of farmers are incredibly conscious of their role as guardians of our rural heritage and, in that capacity, we are happy and proud to sponsor this novel and imaginative means of highlighting Ireland’s hedgerows and the vital role they play as a diversity-enhancing habitat,’ said ICMSA president Denis Drennan.

This new venture represents an innovative partnership between an environmental group and the ICMSA with the aim of celebrating the native hedgerows that are one of our most important landscape features, supporting 95% of the wildlife in our farmed countryside, as well as providing a range of other benefits to nature and wildlife. These include shelter, shade, flood and drought reduction, nutrient buffering, and very significant carbon storage. The competition aims to show the beauty and function of the hedgerows that are our most emblematic rural feature.

Hedgerows Ireland’s Alan Moore is particularly enthusiastic about receiving entrants from young people who - until now - might not have appreciated the innate beauty and function of our beautiful hedgerows. ‘Our hope is to encourage interest and pride amongst all ages and groups in this important feature of our natural and cultural heritage.’

Entrants can enter via the website: www.hedgerowireland.org and accompany their photos with a title, location and, their name. The closing date for entries is October 31st.