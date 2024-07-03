Carbery Macra elects new officers at 75th agm

A SPECIAL milestone was reached for Carbery Macra as we held our 75th annual general meeting recently at Ballinascarthy Community Hall.

The meeting in Ballinascarthy saw the election of a new slate of officers, who will lead the region in the coming year.

After a jam packed night of reports and voting the newly elected officers are:

- Chair: Fiona O’Leary

-Secretary: Rachael Bateman

- Treasurer: Niall O’Leary

- PRO: Anne Barrett

- Rural Youth Officer: Sinead Connolly

-Radio Officer: Micheal Cullinane

-Development Officers: Grace Dineen, Finnian Fitzgerald, Colm O’Leary

-Competitions Committee: Kate O’Donovan, Adrian Buckley, Andrew O’Donovan

-Young Farmer Development Group (YFDG) Nicole Keohane, Aiesha Hurley, Christopher McCarthy.

- Social Committee: Patrick Triggs, Megan Ryan, Ciara O’Regan.

- Sports Committee: Eugene Daly, Sinead Harte

- IFA Representatives: Christy McCarthy, Andrew O’Donovan

- Assistant Treasurer: Katie Hurley

- Vice President: Patrick Collins

- President: Caitriona O’Donovan

Macra Vice President Aishling O’Keeffe attended the meeting, commending the outgoing officers for their dedication.

No Macra meeting would be complete without tea and home baking which was provided courtesy of Rachael Bateman.

The gathering concluded just before midnight with a sense of excitement for the year ahead.

On Saturday July 6th, Carbery Macra will hold a social event at The Southern Bar in Dunmanway at 6pm, marking the organisation’s final gathering before the summer break. Members and non-members are encouraged to attend for a great night out.

We also would like to congratulate Cian Hurley of Clonakilty Macra who came first in the U23 Dairy Stock Judging which took place on June 16th.

In the Senior competition Stephen Shannon Ballinascarthy was the winner. Thanks to John O’Sullivan for kindly hosting and to Master Judge Eddie Flynn.

The annual general meeting and recent events have underscored the community spirit within Macra in the Carbery region, and the future looks bright for the organisation locally.