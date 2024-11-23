Bantry Macra hosts Tractor run for Pieta and Samaritans

BANTRY Macra is gearing up for a charity tractor run on Sunday, November 24th, with proceeds going to Pieta House and Samaritans.

The event will commence at Barrett’s Yard, with registration starting at 12.30pm and the convoy departing at 2.30pm. All are welcome to participate or come out and support these vital

causes!

Meanwhile, excitement is building across Carbery as preparations begin to host the 2025 Macra National Conference. This prestigious event, set for October next year, will bring Macra members from all over the country to Carbery, promising a lively and memorable event.

In other upcoming events, the Carbery round of Capers, Macra’s light entertainment competition, is open for entries. Aspiring performers, as well as novice and senior debaters, are encouraged to take part in the upcoming competitions.

A Carbery meeting will also be held on Thursday, November 21st in Innishannon Hall (lower Hall) at 8.30pm, an opportunity to connect and plan for the months ahead. All are welcome to attend.

Lastly, Carbery’s Macra men are embracing Movember, with moustaches growing in support of men’s health awareness. A shave-off is planned at the end of the month. New members are always welcome; for updates, follow Carbery Macra on social media.