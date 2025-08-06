Agriculture minister says focus ‘100%’ on derogation, as sun shines down on Ballinadee

The free sunscreen on hand at the Forde family farm in Ballinadee was well needed last Friday — as were the Bandon Co-op peaked caps — as the sun beat down on the many people who gathered for a farm walk and to hear from experts, including Minister for Agriculture, Martin Heydon.

Speaking with The Southern Star after addressing the crowd, Minister Heydon emphasised that farmers’ efforts regarding the nitrates derogation are recognised and appreciated, despite the recent added complexity of Habitats Directive criteria.

“The most recent announcement has been a surprise,” he said, “but the huge efforts in improving water quality have not been in vain, and farmers are making great progress.”

Regarding the Habitats Directive, Minister Heydon said Ireland “needs to get as much time as possible from the EU to enact this onerous task.”

“We’ll use every lever open to us to make it clear how important the derogation is to us,” he continued.

“We’ll take a new approach, which will take years, to be honest. We’ve had a rough month in July, with CAP and the nitrates being the two big bits of news. However, let nobody think that their efforts were needless or worthless.”

The minister also highlighted that the loss of the derogation could have seriously negative consequences, calling it the “impetus for sustainability measures.”

The Southern Star asked him if farmers might already feel disincentivised to continue their efforts without tangible reward. Recent figures from Cork County Council showed a high failure rate in National Agricultural Inspection Programme inspections related to water quality.

However, the minister reiterated that although there was a “degree of frustration,” farmers' contributions were not in vain, and that the sector continues to “make strides” in improving water quality.

The day wasn't solely about policy. The HSE gave a series of practical health talks — including one on which wellington boots are best for posture (verdict: they’re all much the same — just take them off when you can).

Other key takeaways included:

Be ambidextrous when milking: switch sides regularly to avoid strain.

Managing back and shoulder pain: simple stretches and posture awareness were encouraged.

A reminder that occupational activity is not the same as physical activity — a point worth noting, as farmers face an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

With the average age of an Irish farmer at 69, maintaining strength and balance is more important than ever. These were among the many wellness-focused themes covered during Friday’s event.