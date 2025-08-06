JULY FARMING AWARD WINNERS: From dating to derogation, Macra has you covered

Rural West Cork would be a very different place without the presence of Macra na Feirme, says Carbery Macra member and chair of its Young Farming Development Group (YFDG), Christopher McCarthy.

By Emma Connolly

A dairy farmer in Ballineen, Christopher said Macra has played — and continues to play — a vital role in retaining the younger generation.

“Macra plays a big part in keeping people living in the area, staying part of their communities, playing with their local GAA clubs, etc. Without Macra, the area would look very different,” he said.

Carbery Macra is celebrating its 77th anniversary this year and has the honour of being selected to host the annual Macra na Feirme national conference this October.

The national voluntary organisation was founded in 1944, and today it represents a community of 13,500 young people from rural Ireland.

Meanwhile, the thriving Carbery division includes 13 clubs — with nine currently active — stretching from Innishannon to Beara and everywhere in between. The group has nearly 700 members aged 17 to 35.

“Macra offers sports, drama, debating, agri competitions, music, jiving… you name it, and Macra has done it,” said Christopher, who joined when he was 18, twelve years ago.

“I joined Kilmeen Macra after agricultural college. My late father and mother would have been involved in Kilbrittain Macra, so I grew up hearing about it,” he added.

Farming alongside his partner, Ciara O’Regan — also a member — Christopher said that beyond the practical benefits, Macra is a brilliant social outlet.

“It’s important that we’re not married to the farm, and that farmers realise they won’t get an extra 2CL by staying on working all hours. It’s so important to get outside the yard, and Macra is a brilliant place to pick up ideas, broaden your mind, and make friends for life,” he said.

And it’s not just for farmers, he insists.

“Macra is for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never seen a cow in your life or if you don’t know the difference between a cow and a bullock! Our message to anyone is: come along. Who knows — you might even find a wife or husband in the process. Some clubs up the country are nearly more like dating clubs at this stage!” he laughed.

Jokes aside, many a match has indeed been made in Macra!

But it's not all socialising. As YFDG chair, Christopher says serious policy issues are front and centre — especially the ongoing derogation fears.

“If we lose the derogation, it will decimate West Cork agriculture, and we stand toe-to-toe with all farmers on this issue,” he said.

“We’re the backbone of rural Ireland, and it’s important that we’re seen to take a stand. Another concern for members right now is the difficulty of getting planning permission on their own land.”

He also refutes the idea that Macra is in any way outdated.

“Far from it. It’s a progressive, forward-thinking, member-driven organisation. Only people who are not part of it would think otherwise.”

And it’s not just fun and networking — life skills are passed on too.

“My father, Timothy, was an absolutely brilliant fencer thanks to Macra. You can learn so much, and there are fantastic opportunities to travel too.”

Rachel Bateman, chairperson of Carbery Macra, said that winning The Southern Star’s monthly farming award was brilliant recognition for the group and for the wider organisation.

“It really helps put the word out there as to what we’re all about,” said Rachel, who is from Innishannon and farms with her father, as well as working as a childminder.

“I joined Macra around six years ago and have made so many new friends through it. It’s an invaluable way to stay connected to people.”

All roads will lead to Rosscarbery this October Bank Holiday Weekend when the group hosts the national conference at the Celtic Ross Hotel.

“We expect at least 700 people to attend — which will be a phenomenal economic boost for the area,” said Christopher.

“And an awful lot of fun too!”