Bantry voters must heed two Murphys

VOTERS in the Bantry electoral area have been advised to take special care as two candidates with very similar names appear consecutively on their ballot paper.

Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy is contesting the election to retain his council seat but this year Aontú candidate Patrick Murphy is also on the ballot paper.

Cllr Patrick Gerard recommended voters in the Bantry area to take a little extra care when casting their vote.

‘It might be a bit confusing for some voters. Sometimes when voters are in the polling booth they can feel a little bit under pressure, especially if the polling station is busy, and so they might feel rushed,’ said Patrick Gerard.

‘Our pictures will be on the paper but not everybody would know what I look like, or what the other Patrick looks like, and I have heard a few people out on the doorsteps getting us a bit confused. And the most important thing for voters that their democratic right is respected, whoever they choose.’

A Cork Co Council spokesman said that candidates are arranged alphabetically on the ballot paper and ‘in this case the candidate with no second Christian name will appear first’ so Patrick Murphy Aontú will appear above Patrick Gerard Murphy Fianna Fáil.

Their jobs and addresses are also stated on the ballot paper, with Patrick Murphy Aontú on the paper as ceo and from Derrycarhoon, Ballydehob, while Patrick Gerard Murphy’s address appears as Ballylickey, Bantry and his occupation as public representative.

Aontú’s Patrick Murphy is also contesting the European election in Ireland South.