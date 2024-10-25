Uillinn Dance Season prepares for spectacular ‘Triple Spiral’ on Tuesday

DANCE artist Chloe Pisco from Clonakilty will perform an amazing new show with renowned composter Justin Grounds in the West Cork Arts Centre on Tuesday October 29th as part of Uillinn’s Dance Season.

Chloe’s show is called Triple Spiral, and is performed in conjunction with renowned composer and Clon resident Justin Grounds, Yonit Kosovske, and Sarah Groser.

Triple Spiral brings a full concert of live original music and contemporary dance, taking inspiration from the baroque and bringing it into the modern world. Harpsichord, viola da gamba, and baroque violin all meld with the electrifying contemporary dance. The concert features full live performance of 'Triple Spiral' plus improvisation between dancer and musicians, and two premiere performances of new works by the trio.

Chloe has been performing, directing, and teaching dance, circus, and theatre for 22 years. She began performing professionally 28 years ago, and has worked all over the globe.

Chloe began training in circus at just three years old in the Brussels circus school.

She then worked as a professional ballet dancer for 10 years of tours in soloist/principal roles with Cork City Ballet, at the same time as secondary school. She graduated dance performance and teaching in New York (Alvin Ailey School fo Dance/Fordham University), as well as achieving highest honours for her Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing exams.

She transitioned to contemporary dance, African and break dance, and since then she has worked all over the world, from Australia to Sweden, teaching and performing dance and circus. She has also worked as a aerialist and has a Masters in Contemporary Circus from Stockholm University.

Justin, who lives in Clonakilty, is renowned to West Cork audiences as a composer and violinist, and as part of the Vespertine Quintet. Since 2022 he has been working with harpsichordist Yonit Kosovske on Triple Spiral.

Yonit is an Associate Professor in Music at UL’s renowned World Academy of Music and Dance. Sarah Groser has lived in West Cork for more than two decades and performs the viola de gamba on Triple Spiral. She too has worked internationally and has collaborated with Yonit in the past.

Also featuring on the programme will be the world premiere of ‘Seams in my Socks’, a new collaborative work by Justin and Yonit.

Triple Spiral dance and music concert by Justin Grounds, with Chloé Pisco, Sarah Groser, and Yonit Kosovske on Tuesday October 29th at 8pm. Tickets are €15 and can be purchased at Eventbrite or see www.westcorkartscentre.com for more.