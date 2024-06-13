Trad trio ready for return to Clonakilty

RENOWNED folk music guitarist Jim Murray will be reuniting for Mike McGoldrick, and Dezi Donnelly for a gig in Clonakilty.

Jim is originally from outside Macroom but these days lives closer to Clonakilty. He has performed and recorded with artists like Sinead O’Connor, Steve Earl, Shane McGowan, Altan, and Mary Black, and recorded two albums with Seamus Begley. Jim has also recorded and toured extensively with Sharon Shannon, serving as her ‘right hand man’ for many years.

Jim continues to tour and record with an array of artists while basing himself in West Cork with his wife and three children.

Joining him will be Manchester-born flute/whistle and uilleann pipes maestro Michael McGoldrick, who has worked with music giants from Bob Dylan to Mark Knopfler, from Youssou N’Dour to John Cale.

The third part of this talented bill is Dezi ‘Fiddle on Fire’ , who often collaborates with Sharon Shannon and has perform with Donal Lunny and James Taylor. Manchester-born Dezi is a former All-Britain and All-Ireland fiddle champion.

The trio will perform in DeBarras in Clon for a special concert on Thursday June 13th at 9pm, their first gig in the town together since the 2014 Clonakilty International Guitar Festival.

Tickets €25 at debarra.ie