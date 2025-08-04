LETTERS TO EDITOR: Christopher O’Sullivan

EDITOR – Christopher O’Sullivan,

I remember the day in Turkhead when you said,

‘If I can be of help to you anytime.’

Well, I am calling on that help now.

I have lived here all my life and I have never seen the road so dangerous.

On one side, we have strong blackthorns.

On the other side, woody trees are protruding — and they haven’t been trimmed in years.

Children of a local family have had a few narrow escapes while walking home from school recently.

We’ve received the grant application from the council — but it’s no good.

It’s about €200 or so, and we have to supply the contractors ourselves, etc. etc.

We’re already paying car tax, property tax — and when Ireland was a much poorer country, our verges were always cut.

We’re not asking for a fraction of what was spent on The Bike Shed.

I also don’t understand why the main roads are trimmed regularly.

Are we lesser citizens?

I met one of my neighbours yesterday with his new tractor.

His words were:

“The politicians don’t give a damn about us.”

Will it be a plague upon all your houses at the next election?

Michael Healy Rae is spot-on:

“The birds are not that foolish to build on the side of the road.”

The wildlife are well protected here, thanks to the EU Birds Directive.

But are the locals, Christopher?

I appeal to you:

Come and drive on our roads.

Ted Cadogan

Turkhead, Skibbereen