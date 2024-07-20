The Kates are the talk of the town

WEST Cork band The Kates have received rave reviews for their debut single ‘All That Talk’, which was released on June 21st.

The song has received airplay and acclaim across the country.

The Kates will release their upcoming debut EP Pictures Here of Dreams in September. The album features a track written by each member of The Kates.

The Kates are Eve Clague, Liz Clark, Mary Beth O’Mahony, Míde Houlihan and Paula K O’Brien.

All five members have played, sang and written their own music for years, each releasing albums of original work. The five piece have now written a collection of original.

Debut single ‘All That Talk’ was written by Míde Houlihan who says the song is ‘about feeling a little frustrated with yourself in not being able to keep up with the world and how it moves’.

The Kates performed at the Night and Day festival in Roscommon last weekend while they also played at the Crane Lane Theatre in Cork City on Saturday, July 13th.

Having launched the single in DeBarras, they already have another gig penned in for Shanley’s Bar in Clonakilty which will take place on August 17th.