TG4 reord lively music session in Monks Lane

TIMOLEAGUE’s Monks Lane, was the venue for filming of TG4’s Geanntrai, that will be broadcast in the new year.

For over 20 years the trad series Geanntrai was the lynchpin of music programming on TG4 and after a decade long hiatus the series is back.

The TV production rolled into Timoleague to film some of the finest talent perform in the West Cork venue recently.

Performing in front of a live audience were Mairead Ní Chathasaigh, Méabh, Eimear and Clodagh Buckley along with Diarmuid O’Brien, the renowned McCarthy Brothers with Eoin O’Riabhaigh and up and coming young local talent Kate O’Shea, Méabh O’Shea, Lily Munday and John Munday.

The night was finished out with Richard Lucey and Jim Murray performing for a quartet of talented set dancers in the venue.

This episode of Geanntrai from Monks Lane Timoleague will air in March 2023.

The series kicks off with Geantraí na Nollag on Christmas Day at 8pm. This one hour special gathers the cream of the country’s traditional and folk music talent for a Christmas night celebration featuring Frankie Gavin, The Whileaways, Sorcha Costello and North Cregg.